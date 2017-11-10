Taylor Swift Adds Tiffany Haddish To Her Squad In New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo

Saturday Night Live is celebrating girl power with two powerful female guests this week. First-time host Tiffany Haddish will be joined by musical guest Taylor Swift. Haddish will make history as the first-ever black female comedian host in SNL’s 42-year history. Swifties know Taylor made an appearance on the Saturday Night Live 40th anniversary special in 2015, but she hasn’t appeared on a regular episode of SNL since 2009— so her return to Studio 8-H is a pretty big deal.

In the newly-released Saturday Night Live promo, which you can see below, Taylor Swift is excited to appear on SNL with Tiffany Haddish. But the comedian and Girls Trip star is more concerned with finding out if any of Taylor’s new songs are about her.

“Well, no,” Swift admits. But when Tiffany asks if they can “pretend that they are,” Taylor tells her, “Absolutely!” The new besties then break into an adorable dance.

Taylor Swift’s long-awaited return to Saturday Night Live’s stage comes on the heels of the release of her new album, Reputation. Taylor is known for writing songs about her personal life and her new album is no exception. The Reputation songs Haddish refers to are actually rumored to be about Taylor’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn, her exes Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston, as well as friends-turned-foes, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. It’s unclear which song Haddish wishes were about her.

You can see Taylor Swift’s Saturday Night Live promo with Tiffany Haddish below.

While Tiffany Haddish will likely deliver a hilarious, joked-filled monologue, back in 2009, a Fearless Taylor Swift admitted she usually writes a song when she wants to communicate with people. For her 2009 Saturday Night Live hosting gig, Swift whipped out her guitar and broke into song for a musical monologue.

Taylor also appeared in several SNL sketches back in 2009. Based on her too-cute chemistry with Tiffany Haddish, hopefully they’ll do a sketch together on this week’s Saturday Night Live.

Take a look at Taylor Swift’s musical monologue below.

You can see Taylor Swift’s return to Saturday Night Live on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

[Featured Image by Rosalind O’Connor/NBC]