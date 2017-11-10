Heather Dubrow Is Doing Her Best To Steer Clear Of The Ongoing Drama On ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’

Heather Dubrow announced she was quitting The Real Housewives of Orange County in January of this year after starring on the Bravo TV reality series for five seasons. Shortly after, she unfollowed her former co-stars on Instagram and moved forward with her life away from the cameras.

Although Heather Dubrow voluntarily stepped away from The Real Housewives of Orange County several months ago, her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, was recently targeted by her former co-star, Kelly Dodd, and during a recent episode of her Podcast series, Heather Dubrow World, the ex-reality star admitted that she has attempted to avoid being dragged into the drama.

“I really try not to follow. I don’t have myself on Google alerts, you know I turn off all those filters,” she explained, according to a report by All About the Real Housewives on November 9.

As Real Housewives of Orange County fans may recall, Kelly Dodd shockingly claimed that Dr. Terry Dubrow “killed” his plastic surgery patients before ultimately retracting her statement and issuing an apology for her outlandish accusations on Twitter.

In response to the ordeal, Heather Dubrow admitted to her Podcast listeners that she has been hearing all sorts of things about the negative things Kelly Dodd has said about her during interviews, including a claim which alleged Dodd had only returned to the show because she left. Dodd even reportedly said that Dubrow had been fired from the show and labeled her as “pretentious” and “disgusting.” However, according to Dubrow, she hasn’t responded to the digs because she simply doesn’t care to address such a person.

Heather Dubrow went on to tell her listeners that she’s actually come into contact with Kelly Dodd on a number of occasions at her gym, and during their encounters, Dodd goes out of her way to be nice.

“Then I see the next article, ugh like whatever, but you know what she’s not in my world. I say hello I’ll always be polite,” Dubrow explained.

Heather Dubrow quit her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County to focus on her family and her acting career.

