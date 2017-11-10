Does Prince Charles’ Latest Gaffe Prove He Should Abdicate For Prince William When Elizabeth Dies?

Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning monarch in the history of the British royal family, serving 65 years as the Head of the Commonwealth. When she dies, Prince Charles is set to inherit the throne, but according to many, he should abdicate to Prince William when the time comes.

The Washington Examiner reports that Charles has many weaknesses, including a lack of common sense and serious errors in judgment. According to BBC News, back in 2007, he invested in a carbon trading company and then lobbied for reforms that would benefit them. While the investment was fully legal, Charles never acknowledged the conflict of interest created from the reforms he advocated for.

However, that incident is just one in a long line of questionable actions from the future King that make it impossible for him to be politically neutral when he takes the throne. Just two years ago, secret letters from Prince Charles to different government officials became public, and they showed how he lobbied for everything from hospital construction to military procurement.

Members of the royal family are supposed to be above politics and remain neutral on all issues. They are never to voice their political opinions, and they are to be viewed as impartial. Queen Elizabeth is known for her non-partisan leadership, with an ability to keep her views private in a way that former British Prime Minister Tony Blair called “remarkable.”

With Charles’ lack of political neutrality, not to mention his lack of charisma, it is possible that a reign as King, no matter how short, could damage the royal family’s reputation.

Many believe Charles should step aside and let Prince William become King because he already has the public’s trust and has a knack for life as a royal.

Things are changing at Buckingham Palace, and the monarchy is slowly trying to prepare the public for life without Queen Elizabeth. She won’t be around forever and the people must get ready to see someone else on the throne. The Express reports that she will no longer take part in Remembrance Sunday, which is a service that honors the war dead.

Instead, Prince Charles will take over the duties of laying the first wreath at Sir Edwin Lutyens’ monument in Whitehall.

The Duke of Cambridge attended the Metropolitan Police Service Passing Out Parade, to mark the graduation of 182 new recruits from the Met's Police Academy in London ????PA A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Nov 3, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

The transition of power is happening right before our eyes, with Charles, William, and Harry taking over many duties that once belonged to the Queen. But, she still does as much as she can, with her aides tailoring her schedule to accommodate her limitations. Engagements are shorter, while long walks and steps are kept to a minimum.

The public is seeing less and less of her, but she will never step down from the throne. Instead, she will remain Queen until she passes. The question is, who will be the next King: Prince Charlies or Prince William?

[Featured Image by WPA Pool/Getty Images]