Veterans Day 2017 Hours: Find What Stores, Banks, And Restaurants Are Open And Closed On November 10 And 11

Veterans Day 2017 is here, and anyone looking to enjoy a meal out or run a few errands could find difficulty figuring out what’s open and what is closed.

The day celebrating America’s veterans is a federal holiday, but it is a bit more complicated this year as November 11 falls on a weekend. That means many closures actually start on Friday, November 10.

So, what is open and what’s closed on Veterans Day 2017?

To start, there are a number of offices that are closed on Friday in observance of the holiday and many school districts as well. As Time reported, schools in major cities, including Los Angeles, Boston, Seattle, and Washington, D.C., will not have school on Friday. There are some major exceptions, however. Schools in places like Atlanta, Denver, and New York City are open on Friday.

Many banks will also be closed on Veterans Day, the report noted, including those that are normally closed on Saturdays anyway. Wells Fargo will be open on Friday and closed on Saturday, for example. Others that are closed this Saturday include HSBC, First Citizens Bank, and Chase.

Because Veterans Day is a federal holiday, all government offices will also be closed, including the U.S. Post Office, WABC noted. Many will be observing the holiday on Friday, so all non-essential government buildings, including the National Archives facilities and Passport Agency buildings will be closed, as Time noted.

While this may put a kink in plans to run errands on Saturday, most other locations will actually be open on Veterans Day. The holiday is a big one for restaurants, many of which will be offering freebies to U.S. service members and veterans, so anyone hoping to head out for a meal won’t find anything different on November 11.

The same goes for fast food restaurants, chain stores, gas stations, and convenience stores. All major outlets will be operating on regular hours this Veterans Day, so shopping trips can proceed as scheduled.

When it comes to small or locally owned stores, there may be some variation in what’s open and what’s closed on Veterans Day 2017. So if you want to visit to one of these, it might be best to make a call on Friday and find out which hours they will be open.

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]