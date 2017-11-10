‘Teen Mom OG’: Gary Shirley Opens Up About Amber Portwood’s New Relationship

Teen Mom OG star Gary Shirley seems less than thrilled about his baby mama Amber Portwood moving on to a new relationship so soon after splitting with former fiance Matt Baier. Gary is now speaking out about Amber’s decision to begin dating Andrew Glennon right after her break up with Matt.

According to a November 10 report by In Touch Weekly magazine, Gary Shirley isn’t totally on board with the latest developments in Amber Portwood’s love life. The Teen Mom OG dad, who shares an 8-year-old daughter, Leah, with Amber, told the publication that he believes his former fiance should have stayed single longer than she did before entering a serious relationship with Andrew Glennon.

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier split earlier this year, but they decided to go on the television show Marriage Boot Camp in order to work through their issues. However, while filming the show, the Teen Mom met crew member Andrew Glennon, and the two have been nearly inseparable ever since. The pair have been dating for four months, and last week they announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Now, Gary Shirley claims that he wishes Amber Portwood would have taken some time to “heal” before entering such a serious relationship with Andrew Glennon. Shirley threw a bit of shade at Portwood, claiming that she should have gotten to “know herself” before immediately dating someone new, adding that Amber shouldn’t “need someone” to make her feel like she’s “living.”

“I think she is less controlled now. With Matt, I think she needed to take time to heal, but it’s her life, not mine. I’m not saying she should’ve waited on him. I think she should’ve dated. I think the last time they talked — I don’t know what they’re doing — but I think he was trying to relocate or something. I think she should’ve stayed single longer and really gotten to know herself and get over someone before getting with someone else because that’s how you do it, man. The correct way. You don’t need someone to make you feel like you’re living.”

As Teen Mom OG viewers know, Gary Shirley has always been one to speak up about Amber Portwood’s relationships due to the fact that her partners are in his daughter’s life. In fact, Gary was the first one to tell Amber that Matt Baier had fathered many more children than he had originally told her he did. However, as for speaking out on Andrew Glennon and his alleged legal troubles, Shirley says that he doesn’t know him well enough to pass judgment.

What are your thoughts on Teen Mom OG star Gary Shirley’s comments about his ex-girlfriend Amber Portwood’s new relationship with Andrew Glennon?

[Featured Image by Gary Shirley/Twitter]