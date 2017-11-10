Dates Announced For 2018 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival Revealed – Starting Early

The Christmas season is in full swing at Walt Disney World, but before anyone even realizes it, spring will be right around the corner. With the flowers coming into bloom and the sun shining bright, that means it will be time for another huge festival at Epcot. Disney has now released the dates for the 2018 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival, and it is going to start earlier than ever this year for even more fun.

On Friday morning, the Disney Parks Blog revealed the dates for 2018, and guests are going to get a long time to enjoy the 25th anniversary of the Flower & Garden Festival. It will officially begin on Feb. 28, 2018, and run through May 28.

That is quite a few days earlier than normal as the festival typically begins near the end of the first week of March. Not only will this festival begin on Feb. 28, but it starts just a little over a week after the Festival of the Arts finishes up its second year at Epcot on Feb. 19, 2018.

For those wondering if the Flower & Garden Festival has as much to do for guest as the Food & Wine Fest in the fall, don’t you worry. As a matter of fact, there may be even more to enjoy at Epcot during the spring.

In 2018, guests can enjoy great food, music, and fun at the Flower & Garden Festival with the addition and returns which include:

Garden Rocks music series – Cover bands will rock the stage with hits from the ’60s up through the ’90s for those who want to relive the great music of the past. Dining packages will also be available which allow guests to have reserved seating for concerts.

15 Outdoor Kitchens will be spread around Epcot to give guests great new tastes from the garden.

Disney character topiaries will also be spread around with some new and some old for guests to enjoy.

New interactive kids play areas

Garden Tours

The Egg-Stravaganza scavenger hunt which will bring forth fun and prizes.

Don’t forget the millions of beautiful flowers, trees, plants, and more that bring Epcot to life with color and excitement.

The 2018 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival is something that will thrill guests as they enter the park to see and smell the beauty of nature. Walt Disney World truly is gorgeous at any time of the year, but the wonder of flowers always bring a certain extra something. In 2018, those visiting Epcot will have even more chances to share in the fun with an earlier than usual start date and plenty more days to take it all in.

