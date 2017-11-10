Blake Lively And Ryan Reynold’s Daughter James Makes Adorable Debut On Taylor Swift’s New Album

It looks like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds aren’t the ones in their family who were meant to be in show business.

As Perez Hilton reported yesterday, Taylor Swift’s new album, Reputation leaked online just a day before it was scheduled to for release. Following the leak, there was a lot of speculation on Twitter that James Reynolds, the 2-year-old daughter of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, made a voiceover appearance on the album.

With the album having just been released today, Perez Hilton reports that the rumors were indeed true. According to the credits on the back of the album, it has been confirmed that the baby voice at the beginning of Taylor’s new song “Gorgeous” is that of James Reynolds.

“Baby intro voice by James Reynolds,” the album reads.

The publication goes on to report that Taylor Swift was hanging out with her famous pals, Blake and Ryan, at the beach when she began playing the song “Gorgeous” on her guitar for the pair. Upon hearing the song, James kept on repeating the word “gorgeous” over and over again. When Taylor heard the adorable little voice, she asked her friends if she would be able to use it in the intro to her song. Apparently, Blake and Ryan were onboard because now their daughter’s voice is a star on Swifty’s new album.

When the song first came out in October, Entertainment Weekly reported that there was a ton of speculation from fans as to who the mystery baby voice on the album may have been. Rumors swirled as to who the voice could have belonged to, with many fans thinking that it was the voice of Jaime King’s son, who also happens to be Swift’s godson.

Ryan and Blake have yet to comment on James’ most recent endeavor, but EW has reported that both Lively and Reynolds liked a post on Taylor’s Instagram that was plugging the song. Seems like they are proud of their little girl.

Twitter went crazy today over the confirmation of James’ making her speaking debut on Swift’s newest album, with many fans giving props to the tiny tot.

“Get baby James Reynolds a grammy.”

“I love that the mystery baby is James Reynolds!!!!” another fan tweeted.

Do you love the fact that Swift enlisted the help of her friends’ child for her latest album?

