Camille Grammer Isn’t The Only Former Housewife Returning For ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Season 8

Camille Grammer is returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 8, and she isn’t the only familiar face who will be seen on the show.

According to a new report, it looks like Camille Grammer and the returning members of the Bravo TV reality show, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, and Dorit Kemsley, will also be joined by Adrienne Maloof, who left the show after Season 3.

“Big news….. #December19 #RHOBH #TBT #Vegas,” Adrienne Maloof wrote on her Instagram page on November 9, along with a photo of herself and her co-stars, including rumored new housewife Teddi Jo Mellencamp.

Both Camille Grammer and Adrienne Maloof were a part of the original cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. So, when they were caught hanging out with one another in Las Vegas, where the Season 8 cast of the series was filming a girls trip, fans were immediately excited about their potential returns. However, when it comes to the roles of the ladies and whether they will be appearing full-time or part-time, that information has not yet been revealed.

The cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills began filming the eighth season of the show earlier this year.

#tbt from @bravoandy’s clubhouse with my favorite og girls @therealcamille @officialtaylorarmstrong #bravoclubhouse A post shared by Adrienne Maloof (@adriennemaloof) on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

While Adrienne Maloof has been seen with the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills just a number of times, which seems to hint that she will be seen only in a guest-starring role, Camille Grammer has been spending tons of time with her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, and rumored new housewife Teddi Jo Mellencamp, in recent months, which appears to suggest that she may be taking on a full-time role.

Camille Grammer has appeared in a number of episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since leaving her full-time role after Season 2.

To see more of Camille Grammer, Adrienne Maloof, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Jo Mellencamp, and Dorit Kemsley, don’t miss the Season 8 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Tuesday, December 19 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Valerie Macon/Getty Images]