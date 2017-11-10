Khloe Kardashian’s Latest Instagram Post Shocks Fans – What Happened To The Pregnant ‘KUWTK’ Star’s Face?

Khloe Kardashian shocked her fans this past week when she shared a picture that featured her face looking different than normal. The photo of her cuddling with a brown puppy was so puzzling that it prompted fans to opine that she had done everything from using Photoshop, to getting plastic surgery. Is it possible the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had a nose job?

According to the Daily Mail, comments from her followers included many different theories. One wrote that they hoped she was using a filter, while another was certain it was surgery that caused Kardashian’s appearance to be so different.

It was obvious the reality star’s face was unusual, and some wondered if it was just a pregnancy glow. One fan wrote that it must be a new makeup technique that rounded the tip of the nose instead of contouring the sides and the bottom.

The 33-year-old’s makeup was flawless as she wore a black silk robe while holding the adorable puppy. She captioned the picture with, “How cute is this little tater tot. Puppy love.”

In the odd picture that had many scratching their heads, Khloe Kardashian posed in a strategic way that hid her belly. Many outlets have reported that she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

How cute is this little tater tot? Puppy Love ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 9, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

Cafe Mom reported that the KUWTK star left filming of the reality show recently due to morning sickness. And, when the cameras caught her leaving the Axiom art gallery in Venice, California, she wore a long purple velvet duster coat that she pulled closed in a possible attempt to hide a baby bump.

However, the pregnancy rumors may not be true, because last week she posted a Halloween picture featuring her and Thompson, and her costume exposed a bare midriff with no baby bump in sight.

❤️ My Love ❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 16, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Per People Magazine, the couple is expecting a baby boy early next year.

The former wife of basketball player Lamar Odom has been keeping busy with different fashion projects, including a partnership with DI F Charitable Eyewear, where she designed her own collection for the holiday season.

For every pair of Khloe Kardashian’s sunglasses sold, the company will donate a pair of reading glasses for those in need.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]