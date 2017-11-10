‘The Punisher’ Spoilers: Fans Can Expect To See ‘Daredevil’ Connections Throughout New Netflix Series

The Punisher is still about a week away from its big Netflix debut, but spoilers are already pointing to some familiar connections for fans of Daredevil.

The Marvel series is set to debut on November 17, a standalone project that was spun off after the Punisher character made his debut on Daredevil. Details of the show have been leaking out in recent weeks, pointing to some strong ties between the series that share common threads without exactly relying on each other.

The Punisher will have a number of characters very familiar to fans of Daredevil and Luke Cage. As ComicBook.com reported, some of the early images show that Turk Barrett will play a recurring role on the show. The report noted that Turk may not be playing a major part on The Punisher but will show up fairly regularly, much like Claire Temple.

There could be some new revelations from The Punisher, the report hinted, with a spoiler indicating that the show might give viewers a glimpse of Turk and Frank’s first meeting.

But fans may not expect The Punisher to rely too closely on Daredevil or any of the other Marvel series. As Polygon noted, the upcoming series is the standalone, non-team series from Netflix and Marvel, so there may not be mentions of familiar characters and themes like the Hand, the Defenders, or other magical elements.

That could have at least one advantage for those interested in watching The Punisher but who haven’t kept up on all the other Marvel series.

“[I]t doesn’t come with the baggage of Netflix’s Defenders, nor does it require watching six seasons of television to fully enjoy,” the Polygon report noted.

There will be some other familiar faces in The Punisher, including Karen Page. As SyFy Wire noted, the Daredevil character was not originally slated to be part of the new series but was added in recent weeks. Fans will remember that Page, played by Deborah Ann Woll, met Frank Castle during the second season of Daredevil and became one of his defenders.

#ThePunisher is coming, and it might become your new favorite show https://t.co/reNrYFRjlD — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) November 9, 2017

The Punisher showrunner David Lightfoot told Mashable that they decided to write Page into the new show after seeing the great on-screen chemistry between her and Castle.

“I asked to have her, because she and Frank [Castle] are so great,” Lightfoot said. “Frank is a closed-off military guy, and this is a woman he treats like an equal more than anyone else.”

After months of build-up, fans of The Punisher won’t have to wait much longer to see all the Daredevil connections. The series is set to debut on Friday, November 17.

[Featured Image by Netflix]