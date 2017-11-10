Carrie Underwood’s CMA Awards Costume Changes Spark Pregnancy Speculation

Carrie Underwood undoubtedly looked stunning while co-hosting the 51st Annual CMA Awards with fellow country superstar Brad Paisley for their tenth consecutive year on November 8, but her 11 dress changes also had viewers speculating that she and husband Mike Fisher could be expecting baby number two.

Though Carrie, who’s been pretty vocal about her hopes of giving son Isaiah a sibling in the past, hasn’t spoken out about the latest baby rumors, a slew of fans watching the star show off her hosting skills this week suggested on social media that she could be pregnant and concealing a baby bump.

“Something is different. Less legs, more poofy dresses. Carrie is pregnant. Beautiful. Bet good! #CMAAwards” @MattOverton_LS tweeted while watching Carrie and Brad lead the country music award show.

“I’m calling it now: Carrie is pregnant. My baby radar is never wrong,” another wrote on the social media site. “Is Carrie pregnant? These dresses tonight seem to hide that area pretty good,” @FloridaDan1974 then added during the live broadcast from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

“Calling it now, Carrie is pregnant,” @justTonda speculated about the star, who welcomed her first child in February 2015. “I can see it in her face. And she wore a lot of heavy-waisted dresses.”

“[I] feel like Carrie is totally pregnant,” @LaurenHosack added of the country superstar, who changed her outfit 11 times throughout the night and broke down in tears during a stunning performance as she paid tribute to the 59 people who lost their lives during the Las Vegas shooting.

Lmao I see you baby fisherwood don’t hide ???????????????????????? god if she’s pregnant again I’m so happy for her. If she’s not then I’m still happy for her. I just love Carrie Underwood so much ok??? She’s my life. Judge all you want. I’m a care bear fanatic. @carrieunderwood is bae. pic.twitter.com/exTcJBAA4T — Anna Livi Sheppard (@AnnaLivi97) November 9, 2017

“Seeing all these pregnancy rumors about @carrieunderwood… I totally thought the same,” another said. “In one of their monologues she tenderly touched her stomach like pregnant woman do.”

But while some were claiming that Underwood’s gowns during the show appeared to be covering up a possible baby bump, the star didn’t seem to shy away from wearing a slightly tighter dress while walking the red carpet with husband Mike Fisher.

While her stunning off-the-shoulder blue gown skimmed over her stomach, some claimed on social media that it might have inadvertently displayed a possible baby bump.

Underwood hasn’t confirmed or denied all the pregnancy speculation, though this isn’t the first time in recent months that fans have speculated she and husband Mike – who retired as caption of the Nashville Predators earlier this year – could be giving their 2-year-old son a sibling.

Some claimed she may have been showing off a slight bump while filming promotional videos for the CMA Awards in September, shortly after an appearance at the Grand Ole Opry with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton also had fans speculating she might be pregnant again.

The star was then spotted at a pumpkin patch with Mike and Isaiah a few weeks later, which once again had social media users claiming she may have been concealing a baby bump.

But despite all the talk from fans, Underwood appeared to address the rumors in October when she tweeted that she was enjoying a well-deserved glass of wine while watching the Nashville Predators, though she didn’t reveal if she was enjoying an alcohol-free version of the beverage.

But while the country superstar hasn’t confirmed or denied the latest baby rumors just yet, Carrie and Mike have both been vocal about their hopes to expand their family in the past.

Back in April, the star confirmed that she and her husband were hoping to have another baby at some point and teased to Entertainment Tonight that she was on “God’s good timing” when it comes to getting pregnant again.

Do you think Carrie Underwood could be pregnant with baby number two following her appearance at the 2017 CMA Awards this week?

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]