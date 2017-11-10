‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Laur Allen Out As Juliet On ‘Y&R,’ But The Storyline Is Far From Over!

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Laur Allen is officially out as Juliet on the CBS daytime drama. Even though Juliet is gone, it doesn’t mean that the storyline is dead. There’s so much more to tell about her, so expect big drama with lots of twists and turns along the way.

According to Soap Opera News, Laur Allen is out on Young and the Restless. The doctors told Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) that Juliet died, but their son made it. His condition is not good, and it will take some time for him to gain strength. It will be quite a while before Cane can bring his son, Sam, home.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Cane called Juliet’s father on her phone to let him know that his daughter passed away. The man didn’t care about her or her child. Cane thought his response was strange as Juliet talked so highly of her dad. Will Juliet’s father come to Genoa City to see his grandson?

Lily (Christel Khalil) and Cane were one of the most popular couples on Young and the Restless. Many viewers believe that Lily should have forgiven Cane and stayed with him, even if Juliet was carrying his child; a fact many Y&R fans doubt.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that the baby will bring Lily and Cane together. Cane will need someone to help him with taking care of the little boy. Without Lily, he will feel lost. Lily and Cane will fall back in love with each other after caring for the little one.

Cane and Lily await news about Juliet tomorrow on #YR! https://t.co/IC1LSaqksy pic.twitter.com/q1sHe0UPUS — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) November 9, 2017

Many Y&R fans believe that the infant will need a blood transfusion, and that’s how it will come out that Cane was never the baby’s dad. It is not likely that Mal Young would go that route. He said in a previous interview that he would not change Juliet’s baby’s paternity, and Cane will stay the baby daddy!

Time will tell if Juliet’s dad will arrive on the scene to cause problems for Cane and his son. Would you like to see Cane and Lily back together to raise Juliet’s child? Will Juliet’s dad come to GC to meet his grandchild?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]