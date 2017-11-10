‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will & Sonny Kiss, Can Arianna Jog His Memory?

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Will and Sonny will soon be reunited. While DOOL fans have been waiting years for the fan-favorite couple to come face to face again, there will be some big obstacles for them to overcome.

According to the latest Days of our Lives spoilers, viewers will soon see Sonny Kiriakis and Will Horton together again on screen. The pair will find their way back to one another in Memphis, and Sonny will be astounded to see Will standing right in front of him.

“Sonny has dreamt of this moment and he can’t believe that it’s actually real,” actor Freddie Smith told Soap Opera Digest of his Days of our Lives character. Smith goes on to say that Sonny will be crushed when he realizes that Will doesn’t remember him. Sonny will do the one thing he can think of to help his husband remember him, and that’s plant a kiss on him. However, the plan will backfire as Will will push Sonny away in protest.

Freddie Smith goes on to say that he’ll try to get through to Will again later, and this time he’ll have Will’s mother, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), with him. The two will try to explain to Will who he is and what he has waiting for him in Salem. However, he won’t take the news very well. After he is bombarded by people he doesn’t recognize and told about a life he doesn’t remember, Will panics and runs off.

The Days of our Lives spoilers also reveal that Sonny will be forced to find Will yet again, and when the two are alone, he’ll try to think of something that could be so meaningful to Will that it could bring back his memory, and he’ll mention the couple’s daughter, Arianna. When Sonny mentions Will’s little girl, there will be a noticeable change in him, and Sonny will find hope that Will is still inside there somewhere waiting to get out.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Days of our Lives Head Writer Ron Carlivati promises fans that Will’s storyline will have a big payoff, and the plot is only really getting started.

