Selena Gomez ‘Likes’ The Weeknd’s Photo On Instagram After Justin Bieber Reunion And Fans Aren’t Happy

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd recently split and around the same time, Gomez was believed to have gotten back together with Just Bieber. However, according to a recent update on social media, she may be feeling confused about which singer she wants to date.

According to a new report, Selena Gomez shocked fans earlier this week when she “liked” one of The Weeknd’s photos just days after enjoying private time with Justin Bieber at his home in Los Angeles.

On November 10, Hollywood Life revealed the news to readers and stated that fans hadn’t reacted well to seeing what Selena Gomez had done. As they explained, The Weeknd posted a photo of himself and fellow musician French Montana before Gomez shockingly “liked” the image and sent his fans and followers into a tailspin of backlash.

“How you gonna like ur ex’s pic after getting back with ur trash ex,” one person wrote.

“Selena get your sh*t together you can’t have both,” another added.

Others accused Selena Gomez of being confused about what she wants and many said she was playing games.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd called it quits weeks ago after dating for about 10 months. Around the same time, Gomez began spending tons of time with her former boyfriend, Justin Bieber, and during numerous occasions, the on-again, off-again couple was seen together at church in Los Angeles.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have been on and off for the past several years after initially dating exclusively from 2010 to 2012.

While Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber appear to be on great terms as they give their relationship another shot, they weren’t in such a good place just one year ago. As fans may recall, Gomez took notice after Bieber threatened to make his account private after his fans and followers were mean to his then-flame Sofia Richie and slammed the singer for sharing his relationship online. As she explained, their relationship should have been kept private and when it came to his fans, she told him to appreciate the fact that they have been by his side since the start of his career.

After Selena Gomez’s public comment to Justin Bieber was shared, he fired back at his on-and-off girlfriend, telling her that she was only fighting with him for publicity.

