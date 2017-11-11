‘RHOC’ Shannon Beador And Lydia McLaughlin Instagram Same Weight Loss Diet To Shockingly Different Reactions

Real Housewives Of Orange County (RHOC) stars Shannon Beador and Lydia McLaughlin aren’t known to be exactly the best of friends. But within days of each other, Shannon and Lydia turned to Instagram to flaunt their use of exactly the same weight loss diet plan. However, Beador and McLaughlin received dramatically different reactions.

Shannon Beador Earns Cheers For 40-Pound Weight Loss From Special Diet

Shannon has shared her struggles with her weight on the Real Housewives Of Orange County, confessing that she had gained 40 pounds from emotional eating. With viewers watching Beador struggle with her marriage to David Beador as well as her weight, Shannon received sympathy for her honesty, pointed out the Daily Dish.

“Shannon Beador always shares her most joyous life moments, as well as her more challenging times, with The Real Housewives of Orange County fans.”

Shannon expressed her appreciation to fans for their support after she bared her feelings on RHOC and on social media.

People have been very, very supportive, especially about the weight issue,” said Beador.

Consequently, when Shannon revealed that she succeeded with her 40-pound weight loss by using a special diet shake along with exercise, Beador’s fans on social media expressed their joy for the celebrity weight loss winner.

“You look so good, lost the weight,” wrote one fan. “I’m so happy for you, but how did you do [lose weight]? @shannonbeador”

Shannon answered the question on Instagram.

Shannon explained that she drinks the 310 nutrition shake, which is gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and plant-based. Beador also gave credit to her trainer, who pushed her to work out. And many fans felt that the Real Housewives Of Orange County star’s beloved dog Archie deserved credit for giving Shannon a walking companion and daily dose of unconditional love, as the Inquisitr reported.

But while Beador received enthusiasm from her fans for her weight loss announcement, her RHOC co-star Lydia McLaughlin earned a shockingly different response on Instagram.

Lydia McLaughlin Mocked For Flaunting Same Weight Loss Diet Shake As Shannon

RHOC star Lydia McLaughlin posted her success with the same weight loss diet shake as Shannon Beador. Beaming into the camera in her Instagram photo, Lydia advised her followers about the relationship of beauty to health.

Without crediting Beador, even though her Instagram photo was posted just days after Shannon’s picture, McLaughlin wrote that she had heard about the diet shake.

“Never forget beauty starts with being healthy,” wrote Lydia. “I have heard so much about #310Shake and now it is my go to meal replacement shake when I am on the go (which is always).”

McLaughlin’s followers didn’t take time to be tactful about their views on her post. Some recalled the first season in which she appeared and questioned why producers allowed her to return.

“She is soooo freaking condescending,” wrote one Real Housewives Of Orange County viewer. “I don’t think this is the show for Lydia…I didn’t think so the first time and I don’t think so now.”

RHOC Fans Divide Between Team Lydia And Team Shannon

Joining the side against Lydia, another follower recommended that McLaughlin take her “horse face and annoying voice and leave the show.” In addition, some Instagram followers of the RHOC star had harsh words for her decision to sip a weight loss diet shake like Shannon Beador rather than eat a meal. One used the term “anorexia.” Another Instagram fan recommended that Lydia eat some solid food.

“Eat a cheeseburger and fries.”

Some Real Housewives Of Orange County viewers debated about the clash between Shannon Beador and Lydia McLaughlin. One member of Team Lydia, however, offered a suggestion that McLaughlin seek to be kinder to Shannon.

“I feel like [you] should have more compassion for @shannonbeador,” wrote the fan. “She is so touchy because she has been hurt and mistreated while all she was doing was trying to be a great mother/wife/human. Please find some fairy dust in your pocket for her.”

What do you think about RHOC star Lydia McLaughlin’s decision to flaunt the use of a weight loss diet shake on Instagram? Are you happy for Shannon Beador’s 40-pound weight loss? Share your Real Housewives Of Orange County views below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]