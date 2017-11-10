Jana Duggar’s New Boyfriend Too Liberal For Dad Jim Bob? Who Is Caleb Williams Anyway?

Jana Duggar has been attached, via the rumor mill, to two different guys these past few weeks. And while one of them has strenuously denied being involved with the oldest Duggar daughter, another one’s denials have been a little half-hearted, according to The Hollywood Gossip. That guy is named Caleb Williams, and the scuttlebutt is that he’s too “liberal” for Jana’s ultra-strict dad, Jim Bob, who calls the shots in his children’s relationships.

When a mystery man started appearing in Duggar family photos, fans quickly jumped on the possibility that he’s being groomed for marriage to Jana. Internet sleuths identified him as Jacob Williams, a friend of the family (Duggar women seem to exclusively court, and marry, friends of the family). Once the rumors got going, according to The Stir, Jacob denied them quickly and unequivocally.

“So yeah I just wanna say that this is total bunk. WE ARE NOT IN A RELATIONSHIP.”

However, Jacob has a brother, Caleb, and he, too, has been attached to Jana in recent weeks. And Caleb has been, shall we say, less adamant in his denials.

Now, at this point it bears noting that Duggar fans (and Duggar haters) love poring over every possible detail of every photo, video, and sentence that the family, or people connected to the family, post on social media or say in public. Their goal is to find “evidence” of pregnancies, courtships, or drama. Nine times out of ten, there isn’t any, but that hasn’t stopped family observers from deciding that Jana is courting, or getting ready to court, Caleb.

Further, the rumor states that Jana is keeping her relationship with Caleb on the down-low, because he’s too “liberal” for Jana’s dad, Jim Bob.

Of course, when we’re talking about the Duggars, the word “liberal” means different things than it does in just about any other context. Here, according to Hollywood Gossip writer Tyler Johnson, “liberal” means that Caleb may have “skipped church once or twice when he was a teen.” There may also be some minor (or major, depending upon your point of view) theological differences – reportedly a point of contention between Jim Bob and his sons-in-law Derick Dillard and Jeremy Vuolo.

Caleb also has, by Duggar standards, a rather devil-may-care attitude when it comes to modesty in dress. Take a look at that picture up above: Caleb is the one on the left, closest to the camera. You’ll notice that his pants and shirt rest on his body in such a way that you can kind of see his drawers. For most people, that would barely be considered a minor wardrobe malfunction, but of course, this is the Duggars, and people had things to say about it. Caleb, for his part, saw the humor in it.

“I had no idea my unmentionables were hanging out. In the future I will probably triple check to verify the integrity of my outer garments before any such pictures are snapped and shared… My apologies to anyone that suffered from nightmares or any other egregious symptoms due to the excessive skin and dyed cotton exposure.”

Well-played, Caleb!

