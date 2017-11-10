Johnny Depp Shares Why Dressing Up As Captain Jack Was A Bad Idea Ahead Of Taking Heat For Wobbly State

Johnny Depp has been making headlines not only for his acting abilities and quirky roles on-screen lately. The star has also been in the spotlight for ongoing financial legal battles against his former management team, and for his wobbly behavior on the red carpet for the premiere of his latest film, Murder On the Orient Express.

Depp has gained praise for his performance in the film, yet the night of the premiere Johnny seemed less than sure-footed. Rumors that Depp was intoxicated have, however, been stamped out as false, as E! noted, and sources have indicated that Johnny had arrived at the event directly from set. The talented and off beat actor, however, may have simply been playing a role, seeing as he arrived decked out in retro fashions.

Johnny Depp does, after all, enjoy playing his character roles both on and off set as evidenced by the actor’s multiple appearances during which he has put on the full garb as Captain Jack Sparrow. Perhaps the role for which Depp has become most widely known, Captain Jack has made appearances on multiple occasions at various locations, including children’s hospitals where Depp was sure to bring smiles to patients and staff.

Recently, however, while visiting The Graham Norton Show, Depp spoke about one time he regrets putting on his Captain Jack attire. The star had always hoped to have the opportunity to dress up as the character and stand alongside the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland, where he intended to scare and surprise those on the ride. Depp finally had the opportunity after a decade of wishful thinking. However, those on the ride had no idea that it was the real Jack Sparrow, and simply believed the star was an “advanced animatronic,” as Comicbook.com relays.

“These boats are gonna come around the corner and they just sort of looked at me as they were coming around and I was frozen and I went, ‘Oy!’ I didn’t know what else to say. ‘What are you looking at?!’ And then…nothing,” Depp confessed. “You know what I got? All of the iPhones in the world going, ‘Wow. Why that’s a pretty good animatronic.’ It was one of the proudest moments of my life.”

Many of the Pirates of the Caribbean characters were derived from those that appear in the Disneyland ride, which has been pleasing amusement park enthusiasts since 1967. In 2006 a Johnny Depp animatronic was added to the ride due to the popularity of the films and the beloved character.

Johnny Depp has experienced much on-screen success over his decades in the industry. Jack Sparrow has been Depp’s most popular role, yet the actor is focused on impressing fans in a variety of films to come and clearly has won the respect of critics for his role in Murder On the Orient Express.

