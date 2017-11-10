Miranda Lambert’s Boyfriend Anderson East Disses Garth Brooks For Lip-Syncing At CMAs

Miranda Lambert’s boyfriend, Anderson East, just took major aim at Garth Brooks for his lip-syncing performance at Wednesday night’s CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

After hitting the red carpet with his girlfriend, who performed during the event, Anderson East took to his Twitter account to give Garth Brooks a piece of his mind as he accepted the award for Entertainer of the Year.

“As a person who tries to put on the best and most honest show I can night after night… this truly offends me. I was told country music is three chords and the truth,” he wrote in a November 9 tweet.

Also in his tweet, Anderson East included a link to an E! News article about Garth Brooks’ decision to lip sync his performance of “Ask Me How I Know” at the CMA Awards. Speaking to the outlet, Brooks had explained that he decided to lip-sync his performance because he had fallen ill after playing 12 shows in just 10 days.

“I decided to lip sync it because the voice is just not there and you want to represent country music the best you can,” he said backstage.

While Miranda Lambert didn’t respond to the tweet sent by her boyfriend of two years, she did “like” a tweet from Garth Brooks’ wife, Trisha Yearwood, who congratulated her husband on winning the Entertainer of the Year award and declared he was the love of her life.

A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Sep 12, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East began dating one another at the end of 2015 after her July 2015 split from former husband Blake Shelton. As many will recall, Lambert and East confirmed their romance with a post on Instagram of the two of them just a couple of months after Shelton debuted his relationship with Gwen Stefani at a party in Nashville, Tennessee.

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East have appeared together on a number of red carpets, but other than that, they have kept their romance under wraps. Meanwhile, Lambert’s former husband has taken a much different approach to his love life and is frequently seen all around Los Angeles with Stefani and often appears on her social media pages.

Blake Shelton was not present during Wednesday night’s CMA Awards, nor did he have anything to say about Garth Brooks’ performance.

