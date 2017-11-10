‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Dr. Klein’s Boss Revealed? Who Ordered To Kidnap Steve Burton’s Jason?

The two Jasons saga is heating up on General Hospital, and spoilers hint that people will find out soon who is responsible for kidnapping Steve Burton’s character. Dr. Klein’s boss would be exposed soon.

Patient Six (Steve Burton) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) are still trying to find out who Dr. Klein (Gene Farber) is working for. They might get more information soon as the boss contacts the doctor through the burner phone. Sonny puts Dr. Klein’s current phone on the table, and it starts to ring. They will order the doctor to pick up the phone to make things seem normal. If the person on the other end of the line gets suspicious, it is possible that he or she would not say anything that would give Patient Six and Sonny enough information.

Who could have the motive to kidnap Burton’s character? Celeb Dirty Laundry listed some possible candidates. First is Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers), who often had a hand in any Jason (Billy Miller) troubles. General Hospital might bring her back from the dead to stir more chaos in Port Charles.

Then there is Victor Cassadine (Thaao Penghlis), whose return would make sense now that Robin (Kimberly McCullough) is heading back in town. Penghlis currently plays Andre DiMera on Days of Our Lives, so GH might have to recast Victor.

Another suspect would be Cesar Faison (Anders Hove), whose obsession with Anna (Finola Hughes) might be a basis for a motive related to the twins. The experiment on Drew, which entailed giving him all of Jason’s memories, seemed to have been successful, so Faison might use Alex — Anna’s twin — to create a version of Anna that would love him back. He also worked with Helena in the past.

Dr. Klein's got some explaining to do, West Coast. But what use might he have for him afterwards? A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/eXQKSJDwJe — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 9, 2017

Meanwhile, Jason and Patient Six are still trying to prove who is the real deal. The DNA test results are coming out, and they will show that they are both Jasons. They will need to shift their focus on the twin situation and start figuring out who’s Drew instead. Franco (Roger Howarth) would not be willing to reveal the truth right now, although he might admit that the test results could be phony.

Who do you think is the mastermind behind kidnapping Patient Six? Who could be the real Drew?

General Hospital airs on weekdays at 2 p.m. on ABC.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]