Judge Roy Moore’s Conservative Colleagues Defend His Alleged Sexual Misconduct In The Most Bizarre Way Possible

After Judge Roy Moore, the Republican nominee for the Senate seat in Alabama, was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior with teen girls in a bombshell report published by the Washington Post, his colleagues and other conservative lawmakers in his home state have come up with controversial reasons defending his alleged misconduct.

While Senate Republicans, including majority leader Mitch McConnell, attempted to distance themselves from Moore by asking him to step down from the election race as soon as the report came out, conservative colleagues in Alabama refused to consider him guilty, with most of them suggesting that there was little or nothing wrong with what Judge Moore allegedly did with the teens while he was a prosecutor.

The report in Post enumerated on Judge Moore’s alleged sexual misconduct when he was in his 30s. Four women, including 53-year-old Leigh Corfman, claimed they were approached by him, with Corfman alleging that he took off her clothes and touched her bra before making her put her hands on his genitalia over his underpants. The report soon sent Republicans scrambling for a response with only a month to go before the election, with Senate Republicans appearing to disavow him for his alleged actions, while President Donald Trump tweeted out a politically loaded message from China, effectively asking to him step down.

But Judge Roy Moore was in no mood to do so. Buoyed by the support of his colleagues from his home state, he refused to “stand down” from the election and emphasized that all allegations against him were the workings of the “evil force” of the “Obama-Clinton machine.”

The Obama-Clinton Machine’s liberal media lapdogs just launched the most vicious and nasty round of attacks against me I’ve EVER faced! We are are in the midst of a spiritual battle with those who want to silence our message. (1/4) #ALSen — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 9, 2017

But even as Judge Roy Moore himself denied the sexual misconduct allegations, his colleagues in Alabama disputed the meaning of his actions. Alabama state auditor Jim Ziegler even evoked the Bible to defend him, arguing that Mary was a teenager when she became the mother of Jesus Christ, reports the Washington Examiner.

“There is nothing to see here. Zechariah was extremely old to marry Elizabeth and they became the parents of John the Baptist.” “Take Joseph and Mary. Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus.”

Let's not forget, these are the exact same people that routinely accuse Mohammed of being a paedophile… #Moore pic.twitter.com/vLghjuXB7B — Peter R. Neumann (@PeterRNeumann) November 9, 2017

Alabama Marion County GOP chair David Hall told Toronto Star the media was making a mountain out of a molehill in Judge Roy Moore’s case, arguing that the allegations were so old that they hardly deserved any attention now.

“Well, she [Corfman] said he may have tried to. But we’re talking something that somebody said happened, 40 years ago. It wouldn’t affect whether or not I’d vote for him,” he said.

Mobile County Republican Chairman John Skipper flat-out denied the allegations and echoed Judge Moore’s statements about the accusations being a disgusting ploy by Democrats to shame the Republican nominee one month before the election, according to the Hill.

“It does not really surprise me. I think it is a typical Democratic – Democrat – ploy to discredit Judge Moore, a sincere, honest, trustworthy individual. These allegations that surfaced today – to my knowledge, they’re all bunk. No credibility whatsoever.”

Alabama Mobile County GOP chairman John Skipper: "It does not really surprise me. I think it is a typical Democratic – Democrat – ploy to discredit Judge Moore, a sincere, honest, trustworthy individual." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 9, 2017

Judge Roy Moore’s Republican colleagues from his state are not the only ones defending his alleged misconduct or flat-out denying it, America’s conservative media has appeared keen to amplify the allegations as a conspiracy hatched by the Democrats to win in a state they haven’t won in the last 25 years. Fox News commentator Sean Hannity even suggested that it is not the Democrats, but establishment politicians within the GOP who were trying to discredit Judge Roy Moore because he defeated establishment-favorite Luther Strange, according to Business Insider.

“You’ve got the establishment and they hate Roy Moore. Roy Moore, to them, is another Ted Cruz, another Mike Lee, somebody they can’t control… It’s a he-said, she [said],” Hannity argued.

And Steve Bannon’s website, Breitbart, attempted to pre-empt the Post article, with its editor, Joel B. Pollak, going on the record to say that the Judge’s actions were not wrong because he was single at the time. Judge Roy Moore reportedly reached out to the website before the article was published in Washington Post in an attempt to deny the upcoming allegations.

“I don’t think we’ve said anything about that that would suggest we condone it,” Pollak said on MSNBC.

“What I would say and point out is that what’s really interesting in the Washington Post article is that they say ‘teenagers’ — in fact, you repeated that at the start of the segment — when, if you read the article, there are several cases mentioned, and of those cases, only one would have been legally problematic. All of the others were legal relationships with women who were of age at a time when Roy Moore was single.”

Wow. Roy Moore is trying to use Breitbart to get ahead of what he says is a coming WaPo story about him having improper relations with underage girls: https://t.co/f9WknMJh0H pic.twitter.com/tEtb6qDZ6i — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 9, 2017

While Senate Republicans fight for @realDonaldTrump’s tax reform, Bannon’s @BreitbartNews is arguing the age of consent for teens. https://t.co/aHy0HDbgjX — Senate Ldshp Fund (@Senate_Fund) November 9, 2017

It remains to be seen if the Senate Republicans also begin to echo what Judge Roy Moore’s colleagues in Alabama and some conservative media are saying, but so far, despite the defense provided by his colleagues, he could be set for an early retirement.

[Featured Image by Scott Olson/Getty Images]