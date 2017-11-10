Gwen Stefani Pregnant At 48? Did The ‘Hyper-Focused’ Singer And Blake Shelton Finally Conceive?

Another day, another baby rumor for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and this time the claim is that Stefani had a baby bump when she was trick or treating with her boys on Halloween. An eyewitness claims the singer’s flat tummy was gone when wearing a skin-tight mermaid costume, so is the 48-year-old finally pregnant?

It didn’t take long for the rumor-debunking website Gossip Cop to squash the In Touch story and set the record straight about Stefani’s tummy. New photographs taken after Halloween show that Stefani’s stomach is flatter than ever, and there is no baby on the way for the superstar couple. The Daily Mail reports that cameras spotted the singer just this past week in skinny jeans and a tucked in Coca-Cola t-shirt, and she looked as fit as ever.

The truth-telling site easily tore apart the pregnancy claims, by pointing out that the tabloid’s so-called source was full of contradictions. The insider first claimed IVF treatments were causing bloating and bumpiness, but then later said friends are saying Stefani is pregnant.

The source also claimed Gwen Stefani was taking it easy and scaling back on daily activities, however, that couldn’t be farther from the truth. The mother of three has a packed schedule during the holiday season to promote her Christmas album; You Make It Feel Like Christmas, including an appearance at Christmas in Rockefeller Center and concerts in Dubai in December.

Good morning number six!! So excited to share Christmas music w u guys!! @blakeshelton @tranterjustin @busbee @nerdentine gx ???????????????????????? A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Oct 6, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

Shelton and Stefani may be trying to conceive, but so far, they have had no success. According to the Daily Mail, the couple is “hyper-focused on getting pregnant,” and having a baby is a bigger priority than getting married.

Stefani already has sons Kingston, 11, Zuma, nine, and Apollo, three, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, but she knows how badly Shelton wanted to start a family with his ex-wife Miranda Lambert, and she wants to give him a baby of his own.

So excited to announce that I’ll be performing at #RockCenterXMAS this year! Ring in the holidays with me on Wednesday, November 29 at 8/7c on @NBC????????gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 6, 2017 at 10:07am PST

The couple is committed to one another, and Shelton is proving how serious is about the Sweet Escape singer by changing one of his tattoos. He doesn’t like the ink on his forearm, but instead of covering it he has decided to change the design and include a tribute to his girlfriend.

Watching this guy @blakeshelton #cmtawards gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 7, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

