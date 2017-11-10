Is Meghan King Edmonds Worried About Being Fired From ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’?

Is Meghan King Edmonds in jeopardy of being fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County?

While a decision for the Season 13 cast of the Bravo TV reality series likely won’t be made for several more months, Meghan King Edmonds addressed the ongoing rumors about her potential exit while chatting with All About the Real Housewives.

“You never know I guess but if I’m fired I wouldn’t miss the darkness and cloudy energy that comes with engaging with people whom you don’t hold in high regard or even respect for that matter,” she said on November 10.

Meghan King Edmonds was first brought to the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during the show’s 10th season after marrying baseball icon Jim Edmonds one year prior. Then, during the show’s 11th season, Edmonds was seen going through the process of in-vitro fertilization before welcoming her first child, daughter Aspen, at the end of last year.

During an interview last month with Entertainment Tonight, Meghan King Edmonds admitted that she initially planned to quit The Real Housewives of Orange County after welcoming her child but ultimately decided that she couldn’t make parenting her entire life. As she explained, she realized that after three months of being holed up with her first child, she needed something to call her own.

“I thought I was going to be this, like, stay-at-home mom and give up [my businesses], everything… it’s been a balancing act, but I’m so glad I went back to everything,” she noted.

A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Sep 22, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

As Meghan King Edmonds awaits casting on Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, she and Jim Edmonds are beginning to plan to expand their family once again. As she revealed to Entertainment Tonight, she always wanted a big family but was advised to reassess the situation once she had her first child.

“Jimmy was like, ‘Oh, yeah. Well, wait ’til you have one,’ and now I have one and I’m like, ‘OK, can we have, like, four more?'” she recalled.

Jim Edmonds is dad to a total of five children, four of which are from two of his previous relationships.

To see more of Meghan King Edmonds, Peggy Sulahian, Lydia McLaughlin, and their co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Kelly Dodd, and Shannon Beador, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]