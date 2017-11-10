‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Galen Gering On Rafe, Hope, And Working With Soap Icon Kristian Alfonso

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Rafe Hernandez and Hope Brady will have another rocky moment in their romance. Actor Galen Gering discussed being paired with soap opera icon Kristian Alfonso. He also discussed what makes Rafe and Hope, nicknamed “Rope” so good together.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Galen Gering‘s interview discussed many topics. There is debate among fans over Rafe and Hope. Some think they have great chemistry, while others believe they are better off as friends. The actor explained he loves the two together because they have great chemistry.

As viewers know, the two started off as partners at the Salem PD. They were also friends, something Gering thinks is important in their relationship. He also brought up the fact that before Bo Brady (formerly Peter Reckell) died, he asked Rafe to take care of Hope Brady.

The daytime TV star revealed that when he found out about the “Rope” romance, he was excited. He had shared scenes with Kristian Alfonso before, but not as a couple.

“Obviously, she’s an icon, both in this genre and on Days Of Our Lives. We work well together, so it’s been exciting.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Rafe and Hope will have to overcome some obstacles.Even though they are committed to one another, they have been experiencing some rough patches.It seems to have intensified since Abe Carver (James Reynolds) named Hope as the new commissioner. Once again, they will have to deal with some issues. It happens around the same time as Theo Carver’s (Kyler Pettis) shooting. It seems that Rafe might give Hope a tough time about previously reinstating JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). However, she can’t help him with his latest stunt. Commissioner Brady is forced to take away JJ’s gun and badge.

After Commissioner Raines (Aaron D. Spears) was arrested, Abe had to choose someone to replace him. The race came down to either Rafe or Hope on Days Of Our Lives. Galen Gering’s character has said that he isn’t jealous and is happy for Hope. However, he does keep giving her a hard time about every decision she makes. She reinstated JJ after the Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) incident because they were short-staffed. It has only been a short time and she already regrets it. Now, Hope will have to answer for her decision due to the tragic shooting.

