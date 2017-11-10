Ivanka Trump To Be The First Female President? Now It’s Not Just Her Mother Who Thinks So

It turns out Ivanka Trump’s mom isn’t the only one who thinks she has what it takes to become the first female President of the United States. In a recent episode of Full Frontal, Samantha Bee confessed that Ivanka will be the first woman POTUS now that her father, Donald Trump, is president.

According to Huffington Post, Bee wasn’t joking when she made a comment about Ivanka winning the presidency. Bee’s audience was understandably shocked by the prediction, and her co-host Ana Gasteyer couldn’t have disagreed more. Gasteyer admitted that we could see another reality star become President but she didn’t think Ivanka will follow in her father’s footsteps. Bee, of course, isn’t alone in thinking Ivanka will live in the White House one day.

J Post reports that Ivanka’s mother, Ivana, believes her daughter could run the country. While promoting her new memoir, titled Raising Trump, Ivana explained how her daughter is one of the reasons Donald won the election. While Ivana believes Ivanka Trump has too much on her plate at the moment, she thinks a day will come when she launches her own career in politics. If Ivanka did become the first female President, she would also be the first Jewish President of the U.S.

Ivana’s comments were heavily criticized by Donald’s current wife and First Lady, Melania Trump. Shortly after Ivana’s book tour, a spokesperson for Melania told the press that she is enjoying her time in Washington and that her number one priority is raising her son, Barron. The statement ended by declaring Melania has no interest in selling books.

As far as Ivanka is concerned, she has played an active role in Donald’s administration. While Melania spent the first few months of the year in New York with Barron, Ivanka filled the gap and performed a lot of the duties that are normally reserved for the First Lady. This undoubtedly gave Ivanka a first-hand look at what it takes to run the country, though it isn’t clear if she actually dreams of becoming the President someday.

Ivanka Trump has not responded to the rumors about her running for the presidency.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]