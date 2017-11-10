Melissa McCarthy Ketogenic Diet Outdoes Most ‘Biggest Losers:’ How She Maintains 75-Lb Weight Loss

Melissa McCarthy has done more than become a celebrity weight-loss winner. Months after using a ketogenic diet to shed 75 pounds, McCarthy has become an inspiration for her ability to keep off the pounds. But as multiple studies have shown, inspirational Melissa is a rare exception to the discovery that maintaining weight loss is even more challenging than keeping it off.

McCarthy has shared what she views as the keys to her weight-loss success, ranging from cutting carbohydrates to boosting protein and healthy fats to exercising. As a result, pointed out Life & Style, Melissa has been flaunting her slimmer figure proudly on the red carpet.

Melissa McCarthy Weight Loss Secrets

Using a combination of a ketogenic diet and exercise, McCarthy has described her 75-pound weight loss as the “best thing” she has ever done. While some celebrities flaunt every pound that they lose, however, Melissa waited until she had shed the first 50 pounds in 2015 to discuss her weight loss. In addition to her low-carb diet, McCarthy began a new fitness routine, she told Life & Style.

“Melissa also kick-started her weight loss with workouts.”

McCarthy exercised with a martial arts instructor as part of her preparation for fight scenes in Spy. Melissa then continued her fitness routine, combining it with a ketogenic diet. Boosting protein and eating healthy fats “revs metabolism, boosts energy, and enhances satiety,” Wendy Bazilian, registered dietitian, told the magazine.

Kim Kardashian also combined a protein-rich ketogenic diet high in healthy fats and low in carbohydrates with a regular exercise plan. Kardashian lost 75 pounds as a result of her keto diet, as the Inquisitr reported.

Kim Kardashian, Melissa McCarthy Upstage Biggest Losers

But while Melissa McCarthy and Kim Kardashian have become celebrity weight-loss winners, a new study revealed that most Biggest Losers contestants fail to maintain their weight loss as successfully, according to the New York Times.

“One consequence of weight loss among the Biggest Loser participants was a greatly slowed metabolism.”

How have Melissa and Kim succeeded in keeping off 75 pounds each while those Biggest Loser participants struggle? The researchers found that the Biggest Loser contestants who gained weight were shockingly burning 500 fewer calories daily than the scientists anticipated.

Some of those TV show losers, however, copied McCarthy and Kardashian’s weight-loss success stories. The researchers found that those who kept off the weight turned to exercise to defy their lower metabolisms.

But Danny Cahill, who took home the Biggest Loser prize in Season 8, is typical of those who did not achieve Melissa and Kim’s success in maintaining their weight loss. After losing 239 pounds on the show from his highest weight of 430 pounds, Danny gradually gained back some of the weight.

The former Biggest Loser winner now struggles to keep his weight between 340 to 350 pounds, “but only because I am eating as very little as I can.”

Melissa McCarthy Keto Diet Benefits

Melissa McCarthy’s ketogenic diet is earning praise from its fans, who claim the keto plan boosts everything from weight loss to energy, reported Pop Sugar.

“Fans of the keto diet say that [it] can help you…lose fat while retaining lean muscle, increase your energy throughout the day, and even boost your sex drive.”

With the name derived from the metabolic state of “ketosis,” the ketogenic weight-loss plan emphasizes eating healthy fats, moderate amounts of protein, and reduced amounts of carbohydrates. To achieve ketosis, dieters cut their carbohydrates to as few as five to 10 percent of daily calorie intake. They then boost fat intake and keep protein levels moderate.

But exercise is essential to maintaining weight loss, as the Biggest Loser study showed. OK! Magazine reported that Melissa McCarthy has been maintaining her 75-pound weight loss with exercise. And although McCarthy doesn’t plan to lose additional weight, she has kept up with her keto diet and fitness regime faithfully after becoming fond of exercise through her martial arts routine.

Melissa McCarthy Maintains 75-Pound Weight Loss With Diet & Easy Exercise Plan

Charlene Ciardiello, a celebrity trainer, revealed Melissa’s secrets.

“A varied workout regimen involving interval training and a diet involving smart salads with healthy proteins is key!”

But the fitness part of McCarthy’s weight loss maintenance plan is simple, added the celebrity trainer. She recommends walking or jogging for 20 to 30 minutes, with intervals of sprinting or running.

