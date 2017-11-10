‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Graham Returns To Prove The Abbotts Can’t Handle Dina, Reveals A Shocker?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease Graham (Max Shippee) could be on the way back to Genoa City. Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) have a huge mess on their hands. Not only did Dina start the fire at the Underground, but she stabbed Nikki at the Newman party. Now, Dina is missing and no one knows her location.

According to Soap Central, Jack and Ashey hurried to Florida to “save” Dina from Graham’s clutches. However, since she returned to Genoa City, she has been nothing but trouble. First, she unknowingly set the Underground on fire. Then, she stabbed Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) at the Newman Enterprises party.

Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Graham would return and be a big part of November sweeps. It’s not a huge leap that the viewers should see him soon. If his pay was as good as he claimed and Graham no longer has to worry about watching over Dina all the time, why would he return?

Dina was already battling Alzheimer’s disease when she came back to GC, something Graham knows and kept away from Ashley and Jack. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that her stroke made her symptoms worse and caused severe mood swings and personality changes. Recently, she took up an illegal habit and started stealing sugar packets and GCAC silverware.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Graham let her go with her children to Genoa City because he knew this would happen. He knew she would unravel and would become a huge burden for her children.

Graham’s plan may have been to let the Abbotts fail at taking care of her and come in to prove he is better at caring for her. He could point out that the Jack and Ashley let Dina get out of the house to set the Underground on fire. In addition, she stabbed Nikki Newman at a party. He could suggest that with their demanding careers and social life, they cannot handle taking care of her. Young and the Restless spoilers point out that Ashley and Jack have no idea that Dina has dementia. They have no idea they should be watching her 24 hours a day.

Of course, Graham’s reason for coming back to Genoa City could have nothing to do with Dina. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Graham could be John Abbott’s (Jerry Douglas) biological son and could return to let everyone know that he’s a “real” Abbott, unlike Ashley.

Today on #YR, Jack has to mediate between Dina & Nikki, while Neil takes on a new challenge. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/Qrqx9najj9 pic.twitter.com/hPLlmJJt9F — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 10, 2017

Why do you think Graham will be coming back to Genoa City?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]