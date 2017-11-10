Backstage News On The Final Member Of ‘Raw’ Women’s Team For ‘Survivor Series’

Survivor Series is less than two weeks away, but the Monday Night Raw women’s team is still missing one more member. There are a few superstars remaining, and it is expected to be revealed in next week’s Survivor Series­­ go-home episode of Monday Night Raw. The latest backstage news has revealed who might possibly be the final member of the Raw women’s team.

As recapped by WWE.com, the women’s team of Monday Night Raw will be captained by Alicia Fox. She has chosen Nia Jax and Asuka as members, while Sasha Banks earned her way to the team. Other members of the Raw women’s division include Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Dana Brooke, Mickie James, and Paige.

Bliss, the brand’s women’s champion, will have a match on her own while Bayley has been losing a lot lately, and she has lost a lot of credibility. Brooke, on the other hand, is close to irrelevant unless her meme-inducing run is included. Paige, who is close to returning from her neck injury, is still a member of Monday Night Raw, and returning at Survivor Series would be big for her after all the things she’s been through in the past year. However, it seems like the WWE is going with the obvious choice and some fans might not like it.

According to Cageside Seats, Bayley is expected to be named as the final member of the Monday Night Raw women’s team for Survivor Series. “The Hugger” teamed up with Sasha Banks this week and they defeated Alicia Fox and Nia Jax. It’s an obvious sign that the WWE would give Bayley the nod after a big win.

If Bayley indeed gets named to the team, she will battle the SmackDown Live women’s team alongside Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, and Asuka. The blue brand’s team will be captained by Becky Lynch with members Charlotte, Tamina, Naomi, and Carmella.

But Ryan Dilbert of Bleacher Report believes that Bayley is better off missing the Survivor Series and needs a refresher to become relevant again. A heel turn has been rumored for several months now, but it might not be the best move at the moment. Nevertheless, these are still just purely speculative at the moment, so take it with a grain of salt.

As of this writing, here is the full list of matches for the Survivor Series event. It is scheduled to happen on November 19 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Universal champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE champion AJ Styles

Team Raw (Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, and Jason Jordan) vs. Team SmackDown (Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, and John Cena) in a traditional five-on-five Survivor Series Match.

Intercontinental champion The Miz vs. United States champion Baron Corbin

Raw Women’s champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women’s champion Natalya

Team Raw (Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Asuka, and TBD) vs. Team SmackDown (Becky Lynch, Charlotte, Naomi, Carmella, and Tamina) in a traditional five-on-five Survivor Series Match.

Raw Tag Team champions The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro) vs. SmackDown Tag Team champions The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso)

WWE Cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto

[Featured Image by WWE]