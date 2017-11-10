‘Call Of Duty: WW2’ Gets First Update And Double XP Weekend

Call of Duty: WW2 players did not have to wait long for the first update to the game or the first double XP weekend. Sledgehammer Games released both Friday on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but the developer is still working on some issues that cropped up during launch.

The double XP weekend is live now in Call of Duty: WW2 and will run through Monday morning. It will end at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT at the start of the work week and is active across all game modes for the PS4 and Xbox One. This is a great opportunity for players to shoot for their first prestige in the shooter by reaching level 55, but it looks like PC players will have to wait a little.

Sledgehammer Games’ second entry into the Call of Duty franchise struggled with connectivity and stability issues at launch. This first update is an attempt to address those along with problems in the game, as noted by the patch notes posted to Reddit by the studio. There are connectivity improvements and optimizations, loading optimizations, plus bug fixes and stability improvements to the leaderboard.

What is not listed is the return of matchmaking to Headquarters. The Call of Duty: WW2 social hub remains a solo experience for now after Sledgehammer turned it off over the launch weekend to reduce the stress on Activision’s servers. Those that need company or want to complete the “Commend a Fellow Soldier” task will need to invite a friend to join them in Headquarters.

Other notable fixes include correcting an issue causing some players to lose rank. Meanwhile, various exploits to leave the game world on the Gustav Cannon and Saint Marie du Mont maps have also been addressed.

Additionally, Sledgehammer Games has nerfed and buffed a handful of weapons in Call of Duty: WW2. The Bren LMG and Walther Toggle Action Shotgun both receive damage buffs while the LMG Bipod will allow users to aim down sight faster when sitting on a bipod. On the other hand, the BAR Rifle, STG44 Rifle, and FG42 Rifle all see a wider spread when firing from the hip. Plus, the Machine Pistol took a hit to its damage ranges.

The Nazi Zombies mode was lightly touched. There is a fix to exploits for clipping into a zombie spawn closet and leaving The Final Reich map. Issues with Klaus’ pathing was also fixed.

Sledgehammer Games has another update planned for Saturday. There are no details on what to expect beyond some PC specific fixes for Call of Duty: WW2. We’ll see if this bring double XP to the platform as well.

[Featured Image by Sledgehammer Games/Activision]