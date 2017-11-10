The stress of keeping the pregnancy a secret is reportedly starting to take its toll on Kylie Jenner. According to a source close to the Kardashian-Jenner family, the mother-to-be is in a very emotional state and is feeling vulnerable.

In September, news of Jenner’s pregnancy made rounds on the internet. Since the big reveal, however, Jenner and her entire family has remained tight-lipped about it. The makeup mogul, who is known for posting sexy photos on Instagram, noticeably decreased her social media presence after the news came out.

A source told Radar Online that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is an “emotional wreck” right now. Jenner is reportedly doubting what to do and who to trust and is feeling vulnerable and scared.

The source added that Jenner’s young age may be a factor for the breakdown. At 20 years old, she does not have any experience with pregnancy and raising a child. “She does not know how to be an adult, let alone be a mother. She’s feeling so alone!” the source said. The youngest member of the reality show family has been relying more than ever on her mother, Kris Jenner. Unfortunately, her momager is too busy attending on other matters that she cannot focus solely on Kylie.

The fact that Jenner is under strict orders from her mother to keep her pregnancy a big secret is also affecting her negatively. A source told Hollywood Life that staying out of the spotlight and not sharing her baby bump to the world is driving Jenner insane. It is said that this arrangement is causing a lot of tension between the mother and daughter.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch has also ordered Travis Scott, the rumored father of Kylie Jenner’s baby, not to post anything about the pregnancy on social media. It was also said that Kris was furious Scott told some of his friends and got the news leaked.

Kris Jenner herself has been playing coy about the pregnancies in her family. During a recent appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show, Jenner dodged a comment DeGeneres made about the pregnancies. She joked that DeGeneres was trying to trick her into “confirming pregnancies.”

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner caused a media frenzy when she shared a photo of a tampon on Snapchat, stirring doubt about her rumored pregnancy.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]