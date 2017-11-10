Jill Duggar’s Husband, Derick Dillard, Attacks TLC Star Jazz Jennings Again

Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar Dillard’s husband, has been nothing if not controversial for the past few months. The TLC star has been using his social media as a personal platform for some of his extreme Christian views, and Jazz Jennings of TLC’s “I Am Jazz” has been caught in the firing line.

Earlier this year, Derick deliberately misgendered Jazz Jennings, calling her a male instead of her preferring to be called a female. He stated that gender was pre-ordained by God and that he was upset TLC allowed her reality show, which chronicles her life as a transgender teen, to continue to air.

TLC did not fire Derick for his controversial views, but did speak out against him for his statements saying they did not represent the network.

Derick continued his diatribe against Jazz earlier this week, saying that he is upset that she is being used to “further his parents agenda” and said it was unfortunate she and her family are featured on television.

Jazz Jennings spoke out against Derick’s Twitter rants, saying she felt bullied by him and said that she faces similar instances of cyberbullying almost every day.

Derick, however, doesn’t believe he bullied anyone. He stated that he was just “expressing his view” of what should be reality and that even if he believes he is Nepali, it doesn’t mean he is.

I pity Jazz, 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) November 9, 2017

Never bullied anyone, just said I️ didn’t agree with what is being propagated on tv.

I’m expressing my view of what should be treated as reality; if I️ say I feel like I am Nepali, that doesn’t make me so. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) November 9, 2017

Rumors are swirling that Jill’s family members are feuding with Derick Dillard, thanks to his outspoken and extremely controversial views.

Jill Duggar and Derick were also caught on film dancing at a college party with the song “Despacito” on full blast in the background. While that seems particularly innocuous for most, the Duggar family has stated they do not believe in dancing or listening to music that can “awaken sexual desire.”

It was rumored that Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard were fired from their positions at SOS Ministries in Central America for his controversial tweets and views.

Counting On, the series that features the Duggar family, has not been confirmed as renewed. Some believe that Derick’s outspoken words on his social media may have something to do with it.

