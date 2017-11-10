Meghan Markle May Never Get ‘Commitment-Phobe’ Prince Harry To Pop The Question

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have appeared on the verge of an engagement for months, yet they still haven’t announced any wedding plans. Given Harry’s reported fears of commitment, will Markle ever convince him to pop the big question?

According to Yahoo, inside sources claim that Markle is beginning to doubt their future because Harry doesn’t seem interested in marriage. The insider called Harry a “commitment-phobe” and claims that he isn’t ready to take their relationship to the next level. Harry has been dating the Suits star since the summer of 2016 and their romance has heated up ever since. While royal fans around the globe prepare for an engagement, this is hardly Harry’s longest relationship.

Harry’s romance with Chelsea Davy lasted over seven years and ended without an engagement. Harry allegedly pulled the plug on the relationship because Davy couldn’t handle all the media pressure. Markle, of course, is different and knows how to handle the media. Not only has she starred on a hit television show for the past few years but she also grew up in the entertainment industry. This could be enough for Harry to make a long-term commitment, though we won’t know for sure until an official announcement is made.

Now that Meghan Markle has met the Queen, wedding bells seem more inevitable than ever. But have she and Prince Harry already set a date for the nuptials? @vfvanities examines the royal engagement possibilities at the link in bio. Photograph by @therealpeterlindbergh. A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Oct 22, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

Unfortunately, we might have to wait longer than expected for another royal wedding. If Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get engaged, sources believe they won’t announce it until after Kate Middleton has her third baby this spring. According to Harper’s Bazaar, an insider revealed that Harry and Markle don’t want to overshadow Middleton’s pregnancy with engagement news. With the baby expected sometime around April, we probably won’t hear anything about the nuptials until after the birth.

Although Harry may have doubts about marrying the actress, Markle is reportedly getting ready for a big move to London. The Suits star is currently wrapping up Season 7 of the show and plans on relocating across the pond once filming is over. It isn’t clear if she will move in with Harry right away, but the two will definitely be able to spend more time together in the near future.

Do you think Meghan Markle will be the one to get commitment-phobe Prince Harry to settle down and get married? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]