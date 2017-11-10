‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Stars Shannon Beador And Kelly Dodd Bond Over Divorces

Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd have reportedly formed a friendship after first bonding over their divorces from their former spouses, David Beador and Michael Dodd.

According to a new report, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast members are said to be attached at one another’s hips as they continue to cope with the ongoing drama of their breakups.

“Shannon and Kelly are getting super close right now and have been spending a tremendous amount of time together getting glammed up and hitting the nightlife as single women,” a source close to the Real Housewives of Orange County stars revealed to Radar Online on November 10.

As the insider noted, Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd are having the time of their lives, despite all of the tense and awkward moments they endured alongside one another during the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. While the two women have been at odds on numerous occasions, the source said that all of the bad blood between them is now gone.

Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd may not have been able to bond during the past couple of seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County but these days, they have a lot in common. After all, they are both single members preparing to start a family in new homes. Following her split from David, Beador is house hunting for a home with her three daughters, 16-year-old Sophie and 13-year-old twins Stella and Adeline. Meanwhile, Dodd and her estranged husband recently sold their family home and are now sharing time with their daughter, Jolie.

A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@rhoc_kellyddodd) on Nov 7, 2017 at 8:49pm PST

Since the debut of Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd’s friendship, several of their Real Housewives of Orange County stars have questioned the relationship and some believe the two women have only become close in an effort to ensure roles on the show’s upcoming 13th season. However, according to Radar Online, their friendship is completely genuine.

“Kelly is teaching Shannon how to be a bold and confident woman again, and Shannon is teaching Kelly how to ensure longevity as a housewife,” the source noted.

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Peggy Sulahian, and Kelly Dodd, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]