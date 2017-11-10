Nintendo Isn’t Ready To Disclose Information About Upcoming Classic Console Releases, Says Reggie Fils-Aime

In the context of classic gaming, Nintendo broke the barriers between the current generation gaming and retro-styled consoles. Big N proved that these classics always have a place in every gamer’s heart through the success of the NES Classic Mini and the SNES Classic Mini consoles. These retrospective consoles not only introduced nostalgic feelings but also generated a steady stream of revenue to the company.

Nintendo released NES Classic Mini last year which turned out to be somehow a success. This was quickly followed by the SNES Classic Mini which is currently sold out in major retail outlets. The sales conversation of these classic consoles revealed surprising numbers to Nintendo leaving them off guard with demands, productions, etc. The release and the success of these classic consoles, one after another, would assume a followup is somewhere in the pipeline. In fact, the majority of the Nintendo fanbase expects the trend of classic revivals, thus figuring out rumors after rumors on what will be the next minified version.

In the past few days, a leak of expected N64 Mini Games stormed the internet and the fans. The leak was based on the Nintendo UK website which seems to be a collection of the instruction manual of N64’s classic games. Apparently, this rumor was later then debunked by publications like Forbes detailing that these potential N64 Mini Games are in fact taken from the Wii U Virtual Console Catalog. Even though those possible N64 Mini Games turned out to be a hoax, the idea still opens a possibility that the N64 could be the next console to get a miniaturized version.

Nintendo Does Not Want To Talk About It Yet!

We know for a fact that there is something in progress and we are just waiting for Nintendo’s confirmation. Although we are not yet done with the SNES Classic Mini, the conglomerate of emotions building up is exciting. What could it be? Is it the N64 or the iconic Game Boy?

Unfortunately, Nintendo isn’t ready to talk about these yet. In a recent interview of Reggie Fils-Aime with CNN, the Nintendo of America boss detailed the status quo of the Nintendo Switch, and the lessons learned in the failure of Wii U. But, when asked if we will get to see more revamps of the classic consoles, Fils-Aime promptly stated, “certainly, we recognize that our consumers love all of this great legacy content.”

So, for all retro seekers out there, Nintendo has something for you once again. Putting aside all the stock issues of the NES and SNES Mini, it is yet another adventure with whatever minified classic console comes next. We’ll certainly update you once information is available.

[Featured Image by Grant Hutchins | Flickr | Cropped and Resized | CC BY-SA 2.0]