Kim Kardashian Reportedly ‘Very Insecure’ As Kanye West Rivals ‘KUWTK’ With Own Show: Her Shocking Fears

Kim Kardashian has become famed as the leading star on Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK), but in recent months, Kim’s daughter, North West, has made more appearances than her husband, Kanye West. West reportedly dislikes KUWTK so much that he is competing with the reality TV show by filming his own pseudo spin-off. As a result, Kardashian is allegedly stressed and feeling “very insecure” about her appearance in Kanye’s new show.

Kanye West Produces Documentary To Compete With Kim Kardashian’s Reality TV Show

Get ready for a reality TV showdown, with Kanye West producing his own documentary designed to compete with KUWTK, according to Ace Showbiz, which also reported on his wife’s alleged reaction.

“Kim Kardashian isn’t happy.”

While Keeping Up with the Kardashians has an executive production team that includes Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and their mom, Kris Jenner, carefully screening every shot to make sure it’s all right to show to the public, West allegedly has no such pre-screening process. As a result, Kim is reportedly “very insecure” about how she will appear on Kanye’s show, according to an insider quoted by the publication.

Kim reportedly would like to be able to take on a production role similar to what she has on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. That way, she could control precisely what West does (and doesn’t) reveal about her on his show.

And although Kim Kardashian has achieved an impressive 75-pound weight loss from a ketogenic diet, as the Inquisitr reported, Kim reportedly continues to be anxious about her appearance.

“The rapper reportedly doesn’t plan to put limits to anything for the project, making [Kim Kardashian] ‘very insecure’ about how she might look.”

With West producing and starring in the documentary, his show is seen as a direct rival for Kardashian’s TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The insider clarified that although Kanye is “very much still filming the documentary about himself,” West intends to show all of his life. And that inevitably means Kim Kardashian will be featured on the KUWTK rival with no ability to control what Kanye shows.

“His vision is that it’s going to be a cutting edge and ‘real’ documentary, all directed and produced by him,” added the source.

Kanye West Determined To Achieve Ultimate In Reality TV Despite Kim Kardashian’s Fears

While Keeping Up with the Kardashians has succeeded in becoming a reality TV success, Kanye reportedly believes that he can outdo his wife’s famous show.

“[Kanye West] thinks this is the ultimate in the reality TV. It is real life, and never been done.”

But West may be taking a few pages from Beyonce’s career book. In 2013, Beyonce added to her fame by directing, producing, and starring in an autobiographical film, Beyonce: Life Is But a Dream. However, Kanye appears determined to outdo both Beyonce and Kim Kardashian.

The source revealed that West has thousands of film hours, ranging from work to home. All aspects of Kanye’s life from the past few years, both private and personal, are in the footage, according to the insider. And just like Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ confessional camera segments, Kim’s husband has filmed moments in which he talks to the camera, added the source.

Date night A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 9, 2017 at 7:50am PST

Although Kanye says that he wants the documentary to focus on him, Kim appearing on it is seemingly inevitable. And shockingly, Kardashian reportedly is worried that even though West is producing the show himself, both spouses will end up being ridiculed.

Kim Kardashian Worries That Kanye West’s Show Will Cause Both Husband & Wife To Be Mocked

Kardashian reportedly is worried about both how she will look and how West may appear to viewers, said the insider.

“Kim’s worried he’ll end up being made fun of and that she won’t get final edit over the documentary like she does with the reality show, where she’s a producer.”

Kardashian wants Kanye to appear on KUWTK and reveal more, according to the source. But although Kim reportedly wishes that West would agree to have more appearances from their kids and allow viewers into their lives, Kanye disagrees, added the insider.

Kanye West Dislikes Kim Kardashian’s Reality TV Show As Ratings Drop

West reportedly is not a fan of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and doesn’t like to join Kim on the show.

“He always says he doesn’t like the way it’s filmed and feels uncomfortable on the show.”

Moreover, Kanye’s show may have the power to outdo Kim’s reality TV show in the all-important ratings. Keeping Up with the Kardashians has taken a ratings hit this year, according to Bloomberg.

For example, the season finale six years ago attracted 4.8 million viewers. When Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired the highly publicized episode about Kim’s shocking Paris robbery, it drew only 1.6 million. But despite the sagging ratings, the network gave the clan a new contract estimated at $100 million.

Even if Kanye West does outdo Kardashian’s reality TV show when it comes to ratings, viewers will be able to keep up with Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian for the next few years.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]