Angelina Jolie, Shockingly Skinny, Tries To Lure Brad Pitt By Competing With His Gal Pal Selena Gomez?

In recent months, rumors have soared that Angelina Jolie wants to reconcile with Brad Pitt. Their divorce was even rumored to be on hold as Jolie allegedly attempted to renew her romance with Pitt. One insider even claimed to Us Weekly that Angelina continued to adore Brad.

“She’s still so in love with him.”

But in the months since Jolie filed for divorce, Pitt has reportedly been busy finding a new woman. Romantically linked to women ranging from Kate Hudson to British actress Ella Purnell, Brad even has been rumored to have annoyed Angelina by dating Selena Gomez.

And it didn’t help when Gomez turned to Instagram to flaunt a photo in which she chatted with Brad. Pitt and Gomez looked cozy and at ease with each other, which reportedly “infuriated” Angelina, according to Fox News.

Brad Pitt, Selena Gomez Still In Touch, Annoying Angelina Jolie?

Last month, Pitt and Gomez were reported to have been enjoying their alleged flirtation in secret for nearly two years. Dating The Weeknd at the time, Selena was getting cozy with Brad behind her then-boyfriend’s back, as the Inquisitr reported.

“[Brad Pitt and Selena Gomez have] stayed in touch ever since the Golden Globes last year.”

It’s not yet known how Selena’s rumored reconciliation with Justin Bieber may have affected her reported relationship with Brad Pitt.

just discussing #TheBigShort ????-@agentoh A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 11, 2016 at 12:21am PST

Now it’s Selena and Angelina whose names are being linked, with Jolie unexpectedly stepping out in styles that are mirror images of Gomez’s favorite fashions. Is Angelina in the know about Brad’s rumored romance with Selena and attempting to compete with the songstress?

Vogue reported that Jolie has been caught stealing a page from Selena Gomez’s style book. And while usually it’s the younger woman in “who wore it better” competitions who chooses a more daring approach, Angelina shocked observers by flaunting her noticeably thin body in the more revealing attire.

Angelina Jolie Flaunts Skinny Legs In Mini Dress Version Of Selena Gomez’s Frock

Spotted strolling in Los Angeles, Jolie appeared to have decided to take a break from her traditionally loosely fitting black caftans. Instead, Angelina went with what the magazine pointed out looked like it had been taken from Selena’s wardrobe.

“Jolie, dressed in a knit mini dress, showed off her legs for days in the piece, which found another fan in fashion forward Gomez.”

But although Selena kept her outfit modest by pulling on cigarette pants under the high-slit frock, Angelina kept her own trousers in her closet and went with a daring version of Gomez’s mini dress.

Has Angelina Jolie taken a style cue from @SelenaGomez?https://t.co/bpOImrYp2a — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) November 5, 2017

In Style pointed out that Angelina has been turning heads by changing up her style. Jolie has gone from looking like a Goth rebel to an older version of Selena Gomez, leaving observers wondering what fashion the mom of Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt will wear next.

“The best-dressed veteran has changed up her look more times than she’s changed a diaper.”

But it seems to be Angelina’s decision to wear the same mini dress as Selena Gomez that’s drawing all the attention. In Style also commented on Jolie’s unexpected appearance in the mini dress. Some designer dress divas, such as Selena, are wearing that classic frock with pants and others are opting for thigh-high boots.

But Angelina dared to wear the mini dress “without a pair of tights in sight,” pointed out the publication. Jolie pulled back her ponytail for a casually chic look.

Selena Gomez was photographed in yet another version of the little black dress in October, while Angelina was spotted wearing a similar mini dress in November.

Angelina Jolie’s Weight Loss Continues To Draw Concern

As a result of Angelina’s more revealing styles, fans are continuing to notice and comment on her weight loss. Jolie’s version of Selena’s mini dress caused some to describe her as “super skinny.”

Angelina Jolie Looks Super Skinny in Vampy Black Mini Dress – See The Photos https://t.co/JjKIty3hqx pic.twitter.com/7rSujW3cbu — MagazinAisle (@MagazinAisle) November 6, 2017

The Daily Mail pointed out that Angelina Jolie seems to have become a fan this month of little black dresses with much higher hemlines. But the comments from readers weren’t kind about the body that Jolie bared as a result of her Selena-Gomez-style dresses.

“She looks way too skeletal. No one tells this woman to seek help?”

Others agreed, with some advising Angelina to gain a few pounds and one describing her legs as having “scary, scary knees.” Some observers of Jolie’s slender body expressed concern.

“Angie must be ill. Hope I’m wrong, but that’s just not a normal, natural weight,” commented one fan.

What do you think about Angelina Jolie’s decision to wear the same mini dress as Brad Pitt’s rumored girlfriend Selena Gomez? Do you think Jolie looks too thin? Share your views below.

