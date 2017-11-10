Jennifer Garner Reportedly Still Supports Ben Affleck Despite Divorce

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck may have officially ended their marriage after filing for a divorce a couple of months ago, but the exes still seem to care for each other. Despite their split two years ago, the Justice League star and the former Alias actress continue to co-parent their three children – Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, five.

The 45-year-old actor may have caused his estranged wife too many heart aches in the past, which included excessive drinking and gambling, but that doesn’t stop her from showing him her support. According to E! News, Jennifer didn’t turn her back on Ben when asked her help for his alcohol addiction.

An insider revealed that Garner wanted to see Affleck healthy and at his best. She reportedly knows that’s what’s best for their family and their kids. A separate source added that the brunette beauty is an amazing supporter. Apart from his ex, the award-winning director also gets support from his new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus.

Deadline reported a few months ago that Ben decided to ditch the thriller Triple Frontier so he can focus on his health and family. The Hollywood superstar has been spotting spending his time lately with his kids and his girlfriend as well as going to church and treatment for alcohol addiction. The actor already finished his rehab back in March, but he seems to have had a relapse.

According to Us Weekly, Affleck realized that he was spiraling and unhappy a few months ago that’s why he reached out to Garner who has always been there for him. A source revealed that Ben told Jennifer everything that was going on with his life. He also confessed that he was devastated and wanted to change. The actor’s younger brother, Casey, was also there to support him.

“After everything they’ve been through, she is going to continue to be there for him when he needs her,” an insider revealed. “No matter what the circumstances.”

Jennifer has reportedly been the person who can get through Ben and help him quit his vices, which included smoking, drinking, and gambling. No wonder he always praises her during interviews. He even called her a superhero mom when he spoke to E! Online last year. He thinks that she is an amazing mother and he felt really lucky to have her as his partner to co-parent their kids with.

Despite the divorce and controversies, Jennifer Garner doesn’t regret marrying Ben Affleck. The mother of three told Vanity Fair that she would go back and remake that decision. She even called his estranged husband the love of his life despite their split. However, Jennifer is also aware that he is a complicated guy that’s why she probably continues to help him get on the right track for the sake of their kids.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]