Kate Middleton Accused Of Stealing Markle’s Style: Duchess First Wore Dress Before Harry Met Meghan

Royal watchers and the fashion world are abuzz over Kate Middleton wearing the same dress that Meghan Markle wore five years ago. Did Duchess Kate steal Markle’s look? Despite some inaccurate reports that Kate stole Meghan’s look, it appears that the two women have more in common than the Prince William and Prince Harry. Both seem to have similar fashion taste. Some publications even say that the two women have been “twinning.”

On Tuesday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge attended a charity gala at the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families. She wore a Diane Von Furstenberg Zarita gown. The black lace, floor-length gown in question was a dress that Duchess Catherine recycled from 2014, when she first wore it at the Royal Variety Performances. There, she met members of One Direction, including Harry Styles, and of course, Simon Cowell, who discovered them on the X Factor.

The first time around, Kate had her hair up, and wore bejeweled hoop earrings. This time around, she borrowed a gorgeous pair of drop earrings from the Queen, as well as the diamond Quatrefoil bracelet. To complete the look, Kate carried a jewel encrusted black Prada clutch.

In February 2012, Meghan Markle wore a navy cocktail version of the knockout dress to the premiere of USA’s The Moth’s Storytelling Tour. Meghan kept her hair down, and wore it with loose waves. She accessorized with nude pumps-another favorite fashion trend she shares with Kate–as well as a gold charm bracelet.

Both women looked elegant each time they wore this dress, and according to Vogue, the iconic fashion designer claims that this is “the ultimate party dress.” Certainly Kate and Meghan both agree!

Fans of Kate Middleton knows she loves to wear her wedgies, nude pumps, peplums, and she certainly loves to wear lace.

Just in the past six months, Duchess Kate has worn a stunning white lace Alexander McQueen dress to Royal Ascot, a dusty rose low-cut, lace Marchesa dress to a state dinner at Buckingham Palace for visiting Spanish royalty, and most recently, a baby blue Temperly lace dress for World Mental Health Day.

So did Kate Middleton steal Meghan Markle’s look?

According to E News, instead of accusing one of copying the other, it may be best to note that the two women tend to dress a lot alike. They are “twinning.”

“It’s not the first time the two women’s fashion sense has overlapped. Whether they’re rocking off-the-shoulder dresses or all-white looks, the women seem to share similar sartorial tastes. While it’s unclear if either lady is taking style cues from the other, it certainly looks like they’d have a lot in common if they ever go on a shopping spree together.”

Do you think that Kate Middleton stole Meghan Markle’s DVF look, or do you think that the two just have similar styles, and are instead “twinning”?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]

