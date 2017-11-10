‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Monica Reassures Jason, Will She Change Her Mind If He Turns Out To Be Drew?

ABC’s General Hospital has viewers on edge with the current Jason Morgan storyline. Actors Billy Miller and Steve Burton are providing plenty of drama to keep everyone guessing as to who is the real Jason Morgan and which one is his twin brother Andrew. Of course, there could always be yet another twist to it, but in the meantime fans are watching Jason (Billy Miller) on a downward spiral of despair as someone else is claiming to be him.

Jason is afraid of losing everything that he has fought so hard for, especially his wife and two kids. Sonny and Carly seemed to have turned their backs on him and now he is afraid that Sam may be slowly doing the same. However, he has one person who will stand by him no matter what.

In the General Hospital previews for Friday, Monica is seen hugging Jason and telling him that he will always be her son. At least he has one person on his side besides his good friend Curtis. He is the son that she has always wanted. Stone Cold Jason loved working in the mob for Sonny Corinthos and had no intention of leaving that lifestyle, no matter how much begging Monica did.

This Jason has put his family first and started his own media company with Sam leaving Sonny in the dust. This is what Monica Quartermaine has wanted all along. By the looks of the General Hospital preview, she will be hanging onto this version of Jason, at least for a little while. But what if he turns out to be Andrew and not really her son after all?

Monica has not yet come face-to-face with Patient 6, who says that he is the real Jason Morgan. She just caught a glimpse of him during the media party. Despite the fact that he has her son’s old face, she does not want to believe that Stone Cold is back.

Billy Miller’s version is much more to her liking. According to General Hospital spoilers put out by She KnowsSoaps, Monica is expected to be clear as to what her intentions are and that will be letting the current Jason Morgan know that she is standing behind him.

Derek Wells Media is under new management… and has a new name. Join #Jasam today, for an explosive new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/lWGhSEngcR — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 26, 2017

Will Monica ever accept Patient 6 back into her life if she finds out he is really the old Jason Morgan that she loved despite the violent lifestyle he led? Her feelings may change once this whole ordeal is straightened out with the two Jason’s.

What do you think of Monica’s relationship with both of these men who claim to be her son? Be sure to watch General Hospital to see how the DNA test results will eventually change people’s lives in Port Charles.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]