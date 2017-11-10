Mark Harmon is undeniably among the much-loved actors of his generation after portraying a wide variety of characters since the 1970s. The 66-year-old actor has been playing the role of special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in a popular CBS series for 15 years already, but he is reportedly leaving the show after NCIS Season 15. Recently, the veteran star divulged that he was never interested in playing his own character.

Speaking with TV Insider, the American TV and film actor said that he does not know why he accepted the offer to portray the role of Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the American action police procedural television series. However, Mark Harmon said he was attracted to special agent Gibbs’ mysteriousness. The NCIS Season 15 lead star added he wanted to play such unique character.

“I was never interested in playing him with a big red S on his chest. I’m much more attracted to the underbelly stuff. Gibbs is a loner, with emotional scars a mile deep that run in a million different directions. At work, he’s a leader. But who is he if you take away his job? I play him, and even I don’t know the answer to that.”

Moreover, the Freaky Friday star expressed his gratitude to the NCIS Season 15 writers for always finding new places for Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the show. Mark Harmon even admitted he is very thankful that his character had survived the ordeal in the Paraguayan jungle. Most fans can recall that local bandits had tortured special agents Gibbs and Tim McGee after saving abducted children in Season 14’s finale episode.

“Gibbs is thankful to be alive. He really thought life was over, and for him to admit that is huge because he’s not that kind of guy. After all this time, the writers still find new places to take him.”

In the same interview, Mark Harmon teased that he is not leaving the show anytime soon. Speculations about the veteran actor’s possible departure after NCIS Season 15 have made rounds online after Pauley Perrette, who plays Abby Sciuto, revealed that she is bidding goodbye soon. Before the 48-year-old actress, former series regulars Jennifer Esposito, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have left the famous CBS series.

“Right now our writers are all very up and excited. You can see it on their faces. Now, if I ever witness them walking into the writers’ room with their heads down, feeling they’ve done it all, that would be the time to say, ‘I think I’m done here’.”

Meanwhile, CarterMatt reports that the upcoming new episode of NCIS Season 15 would feature another murdered body. The official Episode 8 synopsis stated that the corpse belongs to an NCIS person of interest in a fraud and bribery case. Spoilers also suggest that Tim McGee and Delilah Fielding (Margo Harshman) would have a minor disagreement on whether or not they will reveal the sex of their upcoming bundle of joy.

NCIS season 15 episode 9 spoilers: Thanksgiving and a McGee – Delilah baby https://t.co/yH3ri9K6MC #NCIS — Jessica Carter (@dangergirl101) November 4, 2017

Catch the imminent NCIS Season 15 Episode 8 on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m. on CBS Channel. Stay tuned for more spoilers, news, and updates!

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/AP Images]