‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nina Jealous Of Valentin & Anna’s Alliance As Romance Flickers Between Them

General Hospital spoilers reveal that for once Nina’s (Michelle Stafford) jealous streak may be justified as far as Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is concerned. Valentin is facing many obstacles at the moment including Cassandra (Jessica Tuck) who is determined to ruin his life, the ongoing battle with regards to Charlotte’s (Scarlett Fernandez) custody and his marriage is on shaky ground at the moment. Now that Valentin and Anna (Finola Hughes) have teamed up to face the threat of Cassandra, Valentin may think that he is getting rid of a problem but he may actually be causing another one.

The truth is that Anna and Valentin form a formidable team, and when they’re working together they’re pretty much unstoppable. Cassandra will definitely find herself in hot water with these two working her case, but that isn’t the problem according to the latest spoilers. General Hospital fans have already noted the underlying spark between Anna and Valentin. When investigating a case, the pair have a natural chemistry that could just as easily work out in bed.

Anna hasn’t really had a serious relationship lately, although there seemed to be something brewing between her and Andre (Donnell Turner) at one stage. You also can’t completely rule out the possibility of her hooking up with Finn (Michael Easton) for real, but according to General Hospital spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, there is a chance that a romance may develop.

Anna really should change her locks… and maybe invest in a better security system. A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/c2c4vA6jLj — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 8, 2017

Nina is a jealous wife and GH fans will remember that she wanted to divorce Valentin only a few months ago. The heart of their problems was none other than Anna, so viewers can only imagine what her reaction will be when she learns that they are working together again. Valentin should come clean with his wife before she hears if from another source or he may find himself in the doghouse again. This time Nina’s suspicions could actually be based on the truth, and he might not be able to defend himself.

Perhaps a little drama would be good for Valentin and Nina, and force them to appreciate what they have in each other again. Then again, what about Anna? Doesn’t she deserve a little happiness too?

WATCH: Nelle's plan to expose Valentin goes horribly wrong. #GH pic.twitter.com/Vtudocquqb — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 10, 2017

[Featured Image by

