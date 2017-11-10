Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Wedding Promises To Be ‘Mind-Blowing’ Predicts Royal Expert

Although a formal engagement announcement has yet to happen, there has already been speculation about the wedding of Prince Harry to Suits actress Meghan Markle. One royal expert believes that their wedding will be “mind-blowing,” while another predicts that it will be a “one-off.” What do the royal experts have to say about the possible wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

According to Prince Harry expert, Duncan Larcombe, “It’s going to be a dramatic lead-up to a unique and mind-blowing wedding.”

Reporting from a Life & Style print article, the International Business Times quotes the author of Prince Harry: The Inside Story as “teasing” that there are questions without answers on what will happen with Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

“There are a lot of unanswered questions about where and when the wedding will take place, how big it will be and who will be invited.”

Larcombe was the former royal editor at The Sun. According to The Guardian, the journalist had been “cleared” of wrongful leaks about the Princess Diana’s two sons, just two years ago. Despite his desire to do more than cover the royal beat and recount the time he “had a beer with Harry,” his extensive knowledge of Harry is certainly sought after now that he will allegedly get married. Yet, he is not the only royal expert that has speculated what the wedding could be like.

The Daily Star reported that historian David Starkey spoke to ITV about their possible wedding, and his response was that he was not sure what sort of wedding it will be.

“It will be very interesting to see what Meghan and Prince Harry choose to do.

An esteemed historian, Starkey has written over 20 books on the royal family, and has appeared on over a dozen television programs discussing these very same royals. including Kate and William: Romance and the Royals. Starkey knows what he he is talking about as he admitts that Meghan and Harry is perhaps an usual pairing.

“They’re a different type of couple. She’s international in a way no other bride has been.”

Based on history, he is not even sure who will be included on the guest list.

“Heaven knows even what kind of guests will assemble. In that way it will be a one-off.”

Starkey appears to approve of Harry’s choice, and appears to Starkey that the couple is well suited for each other.

“They seem to me to be a rather evidently good match.”

Clearly fascinated with this possible unicorn wedding, perhaps Starkey hopes he has another book up his sleeve when all is said and done?

“It will be very interesting to see what Meghan and Prince Harry choose to do.”

Life & Style, who reports to have some exclusive “insights” on the wedding, claims that Meghan has “control over” the guest list, and claims that Prince Harry wants a “low-key” wedding. Markle is allegedly going to work with a wedding planner, but there is a possibility that she will have some outside help from her future sister-in-law.

According to royal expert Andrew Morton, who wrote the book on Princess Diana that stunned the world, Diana: Her True Story, has heard that the future sister-in-laws are getting long swimmingly. He believes that Kate Middleton will be helping Meghan Markle.

“From what I hear, they get on really well and Kate is being very supportive. Kate will love helping [Meghan] find her feet.”

What do you think Meghan and Harry’s wedding will be like? Who do you think will be on the guest list?

