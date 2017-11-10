WWE Rumors: Are Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn Leaving WWE?

Since the news broke that WWE officials sent home Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn from the European tour, the WWE Universe has been speculating about their status in the company. Some people have been saying that Owens and Zayn went off-script intentionally. Others have been claiming the entire situation is really a misunderstanding. The important thing is not what happened earlier this week. It’s what will happen next.

It has been reported that the two men are unhappy with WWE after their mutual friend Jimmy Jacobs was fired, Neville walked out of the company, and some problems with their booking on television. A lot of fans are curious if Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are considering leaving WWE together. There are rumors about Kevin Owens being disgruntled on WWE’s tour bus and the way this entire situation was handled after the incident on SmackDown Live, some fans are wondering if Owens and Zayn will return to WWE television.

There is no doubt that Owens and Zayn have some issues backstage right now, but it is being reported that any rumors about them leaving the company are being exaggerated. Whatever the problems are behind the scenes between WWE officials and the two WWE Superstars, there isn’t enough information to realistically assume that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are leaving the company, but the next week of WWE television is going to reveal a great deal about their futures on SmackDown Live with WWE Survivor Series coming up.

Before this entire situation came to light, it was being reported that WWE officials are planning a huge role for Owens and Zayn at WWE Survivor Series. They may not be on the PPV card, but the duo is expected to interfere in the Men’s 5 on 5 Traditional Elimination Match and cost SmackDown Live the victory. Owens and Zayn are also scheduled for a huge tag team match on SmackDown Live against The New Day as well.

How WWE officials book Owens and Zayn over the next week will reveal how serious their punishment will be. On paper, the powers that be may keep them off SmackDown Live in order to surprise the fans at WWE Survivor Series when they interfere. The WWE Universe doesn’t have to hold their breath about Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens’ collective futures with WWE unless they don’t appear on SmackDown or ‘Survivor Series.‘

[Featured Image by WWE]