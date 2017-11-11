Rey might not be who she seems. Fans have long speculated on the identity of the mysterious girl from Jakku for more than two years. Unfortunately, there are still no hints on who Rey truly is. But is it possible that Luke Skywalker’s new padawan has actually lied about her identity from the start? There are speculations that Rey isn’t actually her real name, but the truth could finally be revealed in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The main concern about Rey has been the possibility that she will betray Luke Skywalker and turn to the Dark Side in Star Wars 8. However, some fans are simply hoping to learn more about the mysterious girl who was left in Jakku as a child. Is she truly a descendant of Obi-Wan Kenobi or Emperor Palpatine? A new theory suggests that Rey might be lying about her name and probably doesn’t remember her own royal heritage.

There have been speculations that Rey is not the real name of the girl from Jakku. After all, fans have noticed that Rey had hesitated before giving Finn her name in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. But why is she calling herself Rey? A Disney book called Rey’s Survival Guide might offer a clue. Apparently, it is suggested that she had adopted the name because she grew up fantasizing about Captain Dosmit Raeh, the former owner of the Rebel helmet Rey wears in Episode 7.

But why has Rey lied about her name? There is a possibility that she can’t even remember what she was called before she ended up on the desert planet. Some believe Rey’s memories have been erased to conceal her true identity and keep her safe from the First Order. It is possible that Rey will be revealed to be a truly important person in Star Wars 8.

Adam Driver has previously teased on Rey possibly being a princess who is trying to hide who she truly is. This has led to fans wondering if she might be a member of the House of Kira, which was featured in a Star Wars comic book. Rey might actually be Talia Kira, the granddaughter of Lady Kira. After all, Kira was supposed to be Rey’s name before it was changed for The Force Awakens. Hopefully, the truth will be revealed when Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released on December 15.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm]