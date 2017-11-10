Man Allegedly Caught Groping 6-Year-Old Boy Climbs Through Window To Escape Angry Parents, Falls To His Death

A man allegedly caught molesting a 6-year-old boy at his birthday party tried to make a quick escape after being caught red-handed — and ended up falling to his death.

The incident happened in Queens this week, when parents claim to have found 44-year-old Edgar Collaguazo with his hand on the young boy’s “privates,” the New York Daily News reported. The family had just celebrated the boy’s birthday earlier that evening, and Collaguazo — who was subletting a room in his apartment to the family — offered to let the kids watch a movie with him.

The parents said their 5-year-old girl emerged from the man’s room looking upset, but they saw nothing unusual when they peeked inside. But another adult came back to check again, and they claim they saw the boy sitting on Collaguazo’s lap while he was allegedly groping the child.

The boy’s father and the father of the boy’s cousin then attacked the man, reportedly beating him while the victim’s mother called the police. The family then decided to lock Collaguazo in a bedroom until police could arrive, but when they opened the door a short time later, the man was gone.

It was then that the family realized Collaguazo had attempted to escape through the window, and instead fell to his death. A video obtained by the New York Daily News showed the man “landing belly first onto an iron gate,” then flopping back down onto the ground.

He was taken to a hospital, but died a short time later.

The 6-year-old boy’s mother said Collaguazo had a close relationship with her son, but she never had any idea that he might be molesting the boy.

Accused child molester, Edgar Collaguazo, plunges to death trying to escape angry parents https://t.co/FYkg9hTEHJ — Fawzia Suleman (@Fawzia786) November 10, 2017

“I never imagined he was able to do something like that,” the woman, who was not named, told the New York Post.

The other girl in the room later claimed that Collaguazo tried to kiss her, the parents alleged.

Family members of Edgar Collaguazo say they want answers, including whether he was really guilty of molesting the young boy.

The story of the alleged child molester falling to his death has made national headlines, though there are still many unanswered questions. The New York Police Department is reportedly still investigating the case.

