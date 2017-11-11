Chicxulub Asteroid Landed On The Right Spot And Triggered Dinosaur Extinction, A New Study Reveals

The dinosaur dynasty prevailed million years ago, yet had become extinct with the impact of an asteroid into the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, in which it is referred to as the Chicxulub crater about 66 million years ago. A new study indicates that had the dinosaurs struck elsewhere, probably some of these huge creatures and giant flying reptiles might have survived these days.

The new research that was published in the journal Scientific Reports indicates that the asteroid landed on just the precise spot. Kunio Kaiho, a lead author of the study and the paleontologist from Tohoku University in Japan, thought that dinosaurs could still be alive today if the asteroid had landed elsewhere, as noted by Phys.Org.

Kaiho and co-author Naga Oshima, a senior researcher at the Meteorological Research Institute in Japan also contemplated that if the 7.5-mile-wide asteroid had landed anywhere else, it would not have been that destructive. It has been theorized that the impact of the asteroid had wiped the dinosaurs and some of the iconic beasts as well as three-quarters of all living things on the planet Earth.

Meanwhile, in the new research, the team built a model that simulated the asteroid impacts that discharged substantial amounts of trapped soot from the rock. The researchers said that the asteroid crashed into as oily tinderbox that blasted many residues or soot into the atmosphere that caused intense global cooling. This froze the planet Earth by a global average of 14 to 18 degrees Fahrenheit that had a drop of 18 to 29 degrees over land.

(Chicxulub asteroid killed dinosaurs by hitting hydrocarbon-rich region) – https://t.co/85LNuvKE0U pic.twitter.com/fTxuNiGTgX — Top 10 Tech News (@top10technews1) November 10, 2017

The team also discovered in the simulation that the location where the asteroid landed was dense in hydrocarbons. About 87 percent of the Earth was about less dense. These include China, the Amazon, India and Africa, among others, according to The New York Times.

If in case the asteroid landed on less dense areas, there would be less soot and this means the planet would not have cooled much. In this case, if the planet had not so much cold temperature, the dinosaurs might not have become extinct. This means too that humans would never have a chance to grow if they survive.

[Featured Image by Utah778/Thinkstock]