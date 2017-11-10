Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ Review: New Songs, Especially ‘Call It What You Want,’ Amaze Critics

Taylor Swift’s talent in music has never been doubted. However, her latest album shows that the gifted teenager has now grown up to be a mature individual. Critics claim that Reputation could be Taylor’s finest album so far. Her new songs, especially “Call It What You Want,” have left them stunned.

Taylor Swift’s songs have always been personal, as if she read out from her diary. While fans love how deeply personal her songs are, her amazing talent did not leave much for haters to comment about. That’s why they talked about her relationships, business strategies, and even hairstyles.

Her first album, called Taylor Swift, came out in 2006 when she was still a teenager. With Reputation, Taylor has shown her growth both as an artist and as a person. The 27-year-old diva, who has always used social networking sites quite effectively, is also aware of the fact that her heartbreaks have been used by the media as a form of entertainment.

Reputation, as the name suggests, is a lot about Taylor’s public image. The album comes as a statement from the singer-songwriter, who does not hesitate to take on the negative side of media pop culture.

In “Call It What You Want,” Taylor comes up with lyrics that talk about the unfair fight she has had with haters. She claims to have “brought a knife to a gunfight.”

She apparently loses the fight because she is ill-equipped for it. She loses “the crown,” but she says “it’s alright.” The intensely mature words show the arc of Taylor Swift’s personality over the years.

“All the liars are calling me one.”

According to Randy Lewis of the Los Angeles Times, Taylor Swift’s new album could be regarded in the line of one of the most famous ones written by Bob Dylan.

“I used to care…but things have changed.”

Lewis also noted that Taylor Swift did not give any interview prior to the release of Reputation. And that happened for the first time in her career for any album. A number of critics, however, were invited to listen to the new songs in advance.

According to The Guardian, Taylor Swift’s Reputation album proves that the singer is much more than just a drama queen.

The album has got 4.7 out of 5 ratings on iTunes.

