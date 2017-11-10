Joy-Anna Duggar Accidentally Leaked Baby Gender On Instagram? Husband Austin Forsyth Fixed Pregnancy Reveal

Joy-Anna Duggar has been receiving a lot of doubts over whether she conceived her first baby before or after her wedding. When the 20-year-old Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, made their pregnancy announcement, Counting On fans were shocked by how big her baby bump was. Now, the speculation that she got pregnant before her wedding date is intensifying after reports that she accidentally leaked the baby’s gender in her initial Instagram post.

The couple’s wedding was just televised in the most recent season of the Duggar family’s reality TV show, Counting On. Initially, it was named Jill & Jessa: Counting On, but TLC dropped the first three words of the show to include other Duggar kids, who are now getting married and having children.

Joy is the first Duggar girl, since Jill and Jessa, to be expecting a baby. While her older sister, Jinger Duggar, got married earlier, she still has not made any baby announcements.

Back in September, when Joy debuted her baby bump on TLC, the fans began suspecting whether she is much further along than she leads the fans to think. While some felt that she may be carrying twins, as scientifically proven, the size of the baby bump has nothing to do with how many babies are in the uterus. Others thought that she looked “4 or 5 months along,” which would mean that she and Austin engaged in intercourse before they were officially husband and wife.

Now, another detail of their pregnancy announcement emerged that began to give pre-marriage conception rumors more fuel. Some of the eagle-eyed fans have noticed that, originally, Joy-Anna Duggar wrote that “the baby has his own fingerprints,” according to The Stir, which unwittingly revealed that she is expecting a son.

To know the gender of the baby, the mother has to be at least past her first trimester. If Joy-Anna knew she was expecting a boy, that means that she would have conceived the baby before the wedding in late May.

Soon after this leak, either Joy or Austin Forsyth corrected the word back to “its” to make it gender neutral. Considering that they have a joint account, it could have been either the expectant father or mother that spotted the accident.

Another point of suspicion for the Duggar fans is that Joy and Austin never mentioned exactly how far along they are and when the due date is. They also never give a baby bump update on their joint Instagram. The last time that they posted a picture of the bump, the fans thought that they used an older picture to throw them off the scent.

Can't wait to meet our baby!! ???????? I got to feel it kick for the first time a few days ago!!! Soooooo amazing!!! It's already about the size of a bell pepper and weighs around half a pound!!! #childrenareagiftfromGod #westandforlife A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:59pm PDT

Counting On followers finally got a glimpse of exactly how big Joy-Anna’s baby bump is in a picture leaked from a friend’s wedding. She is seen cradling her belly with her two hands.

This weekend. This place. These friends. ???? #Godisgood #texas #fortworth #dallas #weddings #pianotrio A post shared by A s h l e y S a l y e r (@bronxnewyorkheart) on Nov 6, 2017 at 3:36pm PST

The couple also posted about their trip to Texas but did not choose to include a full-body picture of Joy.

We had a great time at the Fort Worth Stockyard. I grew up going to Texas rodeos but this is our first together. #thelonestarstate #texan #bullriding A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Nov 4, 2017 at 10:03pm PDT

Do you think Joy and Austin are trying to keep a big secret from their fans? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Austin & Joy Forsyth/Instagram]