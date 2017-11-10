‘Once Upon A Time’ Season 7, Episode 6 Spoilers: Brutal Truth, Drizella’s Dangerous Path, Intriguing Advice

Once Upon A Time Season 7, Episode 6, spoilers reveal a glimpse into what to expect from the characters. Titled “Wake Up Call,” the synopsis was released. A promo clip and sneak peeks also give a teaser. However, the most interesting information comes from Entertainment Weekly‘s interview with showrunners Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis. Look forward to a brutal truth being revealed, Drizella’s (Adelaide Kane) dangerous path, intriguing advice, and a hint about the witch.

According to Spoiler TV, the OUAT synopsis teases that Henry (Andrew J. West) and Cinderella’s (Dania Ramirez) relationship is growing stronger. However, this makes Regina Mills (Lana Parrilla) feel like a third wheel. She will discover that Drizella needs her help, who is seeking magic. However, a “brutal truth” is revealed and it could send her down a dangerous road.

Once Upon A Time Season 7, Episode 6, spoilers also state that there are things going on in Hyperion Heights. Roni asks Weaver (Robert Carlyle) for assistance with getting answers. Meanwhile, Tilly (Rose Reynolds) gives Rogers (Colin O’Donoghue) “intriguing advice” regarding Eloise Gardener.

OUAT Season 7, Episode 6, spoilers were teased by the showrunners in an interview with EW. On a recent episode, Henry mentioned that he is the boy in the picture with Regina. When asked where that takes viewers next, executive producer Edward Kitsis hinted that things are going to get wild. Expect to land in strange places. In the next episode, things will get “very crazy” for Roni.

Also, expect Lana Parrilla’s character to have a flashback in “Wake Up Call.” Look forward to seeing a surprising pairing with Drizella. However, for those hoping she would find love again, that won’t be addressed until the second half of the season.

As for the witch in the tower, Adam Horowitz didn’t want to give away too much. However, he did say that fans will see her in flashbacks. Once Upon A Time Season 7, Episode 6, spoilers also suggest that she is connected to several characters.

The showrunners also addressed Drizella’s motives. It was explained that she is an unloved child who just wants her mother’s approval. She works to prove she is just as capable as her mother.

Once Upon A Time Season 7, Episode 6, titled “Wake Up Call” airs Friday evening on ABC.

