‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’: Post-Graduation Arc Confirmed In New Synopses

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is treading a similar path as Naruto. This seemed to be the case, based on the latest synopses for the anime which revealed that the aspiring ninja and his friends are already preparing for their graduation examination, similar to what his father and Seventh Hokage did when he was his age.

According to ComicBook, a new arc is coming to Masashi Kishimoto’s brain child as young Boruto prepares for graduation exams to become a full-fledged ninja. Citing a Reddit post on the show’s Episode 33 to 36, the outlet revealed that Naruto and Hinata’s son is about to embark on the real world after his time at the academy.

After wrapping up its “Hidden Mist” arc, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is starting on a new, but familiar storyline that puts Boruto a step closer to the Chunin exams. Apparently, fans are already aware that he would eventually become part of Team 7 with Sarada and Mitsuki under the leadership of their instructor, Konohamaru, Naruto’s protege.

Based on the synopsis, Boruto will be given a chance to ponder his commitment to becoming a ninja after his encounter with a journalist named Sukea, who has been working freelance and talking to students about to take the exams for an article. After interviewing Boruto, Sukea noted that his “carefree and comfortable perspective” is a bit dangerous and warned him about it in Episode 35.

After that, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 36 will launch the graduation examinations where Boruto and his friends are given a practical task that Naruto fans will surely enjoy: the Bell Taking Test.

Those who have religiously followed the development of the franchise since the beginning know that the test involves taking a bell from the 6th Hokage, Kakashi Hatake, who also used the same method to determine whether or not Naruto, Sasuka, and Sakura, the original Team Kakashi members, were ready to partake on real ninja missions.

After the “Genin Arc,” fans are expecting Boruto and his friends to go on a training of sorts before the Chunin exams, though it is still unclear how long it will take before they get there. However, what is interesting here is the fact that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations appears to be going in the same direction as Naruto.

