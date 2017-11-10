MLB Trade Rumors: Giancarlo Stanton To Phillies Or Giants In MLB Trade?

The latest MLB trade rumors regarding Miami Marlins’ slugger Giancarlo Stanton indicate that the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants are among top contenders for a trade. The longtime Miami star and home run king fully realizes that his Marlins team may soon be dismantled and rebuilt, so with that in mind, he may be moving on to a new roster. While the Phillies and Giants have been named as potential spots, a third team seems to have the edge right now. Here’s the latest on which teams may be trying to get a trade constructed with Miami for the superstar slugger.

On Thursday, Fan Rag Sports’ Jon Heyman indicated that the St. Louis Cardinals are currently the favorites to pull off a trade with the Marlins for Stanton based on the pitching prospects they can offer in a package deal. However, there are two other possible suitors with San Francisco and Philadelphia. These two National League teams may also be able to land Stanton, although neither team could interest the former NL MVP finalist. As he’s said he wants to avoid being part of a rebuilding team, that could rule out these two basement-dwelling MLB squads from the running in the “Giancarlo trade sweepstakes.”

The San Francisco Giants finished at 64-98 which was last in the NL West division and tied for worst record in Major League Baseball with the AL’s Detroit Tigers. Since they finished second-to-last in MLB in batting, it’s a no-brainer that they’d want Giancarlo Stanton to try to give them a boost. To their advantage, San Francisco has plenty of money to offer in a deal and Stanton mentioned wanting to play on one of the coasts which could help in their bid.

The Philadelphia Phillies also finished last in their division with a slightly better record than the Giants at 66-96. They ranked at No. 27 in the league in batting, showing signs of why they could certainly use a batter like Stanton in their lineup. When it comes to the Phillies they may be third in the running or have very slim chances of landing the Marlins star as he’s already said he doesn’t want any part of a rebuild situation.

The St. Louis Cardinals seem to hold the most chips when it comes to a potential trade with the Miami Marlins. They also are the best of the three teams already in terms of potential to reach the MLB Playoffs. St. Louis finished slightly behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, although both teams were behind the final Wild Card team, the Colorado Rockies. Adding Stanton to their lineup would probably help St. Louis get back into the postseason and contend again, but as has been asked in several reports, one has to wonder if Stanton even wants to play for the Cardinals?

